DUBAI Feb 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia tentative, awaits word on Fed rate outlook

* Brent rises above $59 on hopes of economic recovery

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets consolidate as oil dips; telco deal boosts Egypt

* PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 7-week low ahead of Yellen's speech

* U.S. jury orders Palestinian groups to pay attack victims $218.5 mln

* Libya pumps 30,000 bpd to eastern Hariga port after pipeline repair

* Middle East investment boosts European shirt revenue

* Nigeria will call emergency OPEC meeting if oil rout continues -FT

* US, Iran positive after nuclear talks, say much left to do

* HSBC "problem" spots Brazil, Mexico, U.S. and Turkey have 1-2 yrs to prove worth- CEO

* Syrians slowly return to Kobani after Kurds win back border town

* Libya's elected parliament suspends participation in UN-backed talks

* Syria says must be part of fight against antiquities theft

* Maroc Telecom's 2014 profit up on growth in sub-Saharan units

* Russia offers Iran latest anti-aircraft missiles -TASS nL5N0VX1AF

* French aircraft carrier begins Iraq operations - French sources

* Nigeria c.bank sets guidelines for Islamic finance advisory body

* Malaysia's Danajamin guarantees aim to diversify bond, sukuk market

TURKEY

* Turkey cuts gold holdings for 2nd month, euro zone lifts - IMF

* Turkey's Is Bank says activities in line with banking laws

* Libyan government to exclude Turkish firms from contracts

* Abraaj Group buys stake in Turkish online retailer Hepsiburada

EGYPT

* Egyptian court jails leading activist for five years

* Egypt's GASC seeks U.S. wheat for April 15-25 arrival

* Egypt aims to halt gas imports in 2020 - minister

* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, stronger on black market

SAUDI ARABIA

* CEO of Saudi Fransi Capital resigns - source

* UN experts warn of "critical knowledge gaps" on Saudi MERS virus

* Saudi telecom regulator cuts call connection fees by 40 pct

* Serco consortium wins Saudi rail contract

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai Aerospace explores StandardAero sale -sources

* Abu Dhabi Ship Building to deliver 3 UAE warships by 2016, eyes new deals- CEO

* UAE still talking with BAE, Dassault on planes, signs Airbus satellite deal

* UAE's RAKBANK will raise $300 mln through 2019 bond tap

* Neuberger Berman names Jahangir Aka head of Middle East, N Africa

QATAR

* Qatar Islamic Bank approves up to 5 bln riyal Tier-1 sukuk issuance

KUWAIT

* Ooredoo Kuwait blames FX losses, higher costs as Q4 profit wiped out

* TABLE-Kuwait January inflation falls to 2.8 pct y/y

BAHRAIN

* Bomb damages Bahrain mosque as police detain "terrorist cell"

OMAN

* Moody's takes rating actions on two Omani GRIs (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)