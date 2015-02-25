DUBAI Feb 25 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise after Yellen stresses policy flexibility

* Brent inches towards $59 on Fed's flexibility and Greek reform plans

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets hold breath ahead of U.S. Fed report

* PRECIOUS-Gold rebounds from 7-week low as Yellen flags flexibility

* Islamic State in Syria abducts at least 150 Christians

* Gulf economies have failed to diversify, Qatar c.banker says

* Kerry appears to take swipe at Netanyahu over Iran nuclear talks

* Libya restarts two oilfields feeding Hariga port - source

* Houthis say Yemen's Hadi has lost legitimacy, after president flees south

* Oil market is stabilising, $60 is OK for now - Gulf OPEC delegate

* Turkcell, VimpelCom, MTS units win 3G mobile licences in Ukraine

* Libyan flights from Turkey, Jordan to make security stop in east

* Iran smuggles in $1 billion of bank notes to skirt sanctions - sources

* Iran to spend up to $4.8 bln from sovereign fund on oil development

* Lebanon's growth expected at 2.5 pct for 2015 after Eurobond issuance

* Firms see drone sales in Gulf surging after U.S. eases export policy

* Tunisia arrests about 100 militant suspects, signs of Islamic State influence

* How Iran's military chiefs operate in Iraq

TURKEY

* Turkish warplanes crash in central province of Malatya, killing four

* Turkey cuts rates as inflation eases, political pressure rises

EGYPT

* Egypt's GASC buys 290,000 Tonnes U.S. wheat

* Egypt rejects blame for civilians killed in Libya airstrikes

* Russian wheat arriving in Egypt after export tax delays -trade

* Egypt's Sisi issues decree widening scope of security crackdown

* Egyptian court acquits top Mubarak era officials on graft charges -sources

SAUDI ARABIA

* U.S.'s Kerry says hopes to meet new Saudi king later this week

* Saudi court jails al Qaeda recruiters, bin Laden associate -newspaper

* Saudi's Mobily set to slash dividends after earnings scandal

* Islamic Development Bank picks arrangers for dollar sukuk offering

* Raytheon and Boeing partner to provide command and control solution to Royal Saudi Air Force

* Saudi court gives death penalty to man who renounced his Muslim faith

* Saudi Electricity proposes 0.7 riyals/share 2014 dividend

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Starwood Hotels & Resorts says agreement with Wasl Hospitality & Leisure to debut aloft, element brands in Dubai

* UAE signs $235 mln support contract with Oshkosh

* UAE in $200 mln deal for nine AgustaWestland AW139 helicopters

* U.S. firm Raytheon agrees to equip UAE armoured vehicles with rockets

* TABLE-UAE January inflation jumps to 3.7 pct, highest since 2009

QATAR

* Qatar assures U.S. it is committed to fighting Islamic State

* FIFA recommends shorter Nov-Dec World Cup for Qatar 2022

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's Zain seeks to repatriate $280 mln from Sudan

* Kuwait's Burgan Bank Q4 net profit jumps

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain c.bank chief: bank lending to pick up after slump (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)