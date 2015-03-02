DUBAI, March 2 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia edges higher after China rate cut,
euro slips
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mixed, Egypt falls after
election setback
* Oil falls on supply concerns; pick-up in China
manufacturing helps
* Gold hits 2-week high as rate cut seen spurring Chinese
buying
* Netanyahu arrives in U.S., signs of easing of tensions
over Iran speech
* Iraq minister sees oil at $64 to $65 per barrel
* Baghdad says progress made on Kurdish oil export dispute
* Iraq oil exports rise to 2.597 mln bpd in February
* Iraq says launches offensive on Islamic State north of
Baghdad
* Islamic State releases 19 Christians, more than 200 still
captive - monitor
* Libya's oil production more than 400,000 bpd - NOC
Official
* Yemen's Hadi says Saleh conspired with Iran to undermine
power transfer deal
EGYPT
* Egypt parliamentary poll looks set for delay after court
ruling
* Egypt's central bank sells $420 mln in interbank market
* Egypt's GB Auto Q4 net profit down 29 pct- statement
* Egypt's Sisi meets new Saudi King to discuss Middle East
crises
* Egypt GASC negotiates lower prices for tender in Egyptian
pounds
* EFG Hermes eyes Egypt renewables investments, leasing
business -CEO
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Kayan says president resigns
* Saudi's ACWA Power gets $344 mln loan for Dubai solar
project
* Saudi January bank lending grows 11.6 pct, slowest since
Dec 2011
* Saudi Aramco senior VP Buainain steps down-sources
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Big Abu Dhabi industrial group Senaat considers IPO for
unit
* Abu Dhabi's Gulf Capital sees 4-6 acquisitions this year
* Abu Dhabi's NBAD says not interested in Citi's Egypt
assets
QATAR
* Lower energy prices slash Qatar Jan trade surplus 48 pct
y/y
* Qatar Jan bank credit growth at 5.3 pct, slowest in
several years
OMAN
* Oman to issue first sovereign sukuk by mid-2015 -c. bank
chief
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain charges 17 bombing suspects
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)