DUBAI, March 3
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares lifted by Wall Street records; RBA stands pat
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets sluggish, EFG Hermes leads Egypt rebound
* Brent crude oil steadies above $60 after sharp Monday fall
* Gold under pressure as dollar firm despite weak data
* Obama says Iran must halt nuclear work for at least a decade
* Obama aide: Congress should not "play spoiler" in Iran nuclear talks
* Libya's elected parliament agrees to return to UN talks
* Iraq launches attack to retake Tikrit from Islamic State
* Iraq says negotiating restoring its share in oil contracts
* Iran could begin Iraq gas deliveries in May -Shana
EGYPT
* Egypt's Pioneers snaps up cheese maker Arab Dairy
* Egypt says foreign investment to double, promises more incentives
* Egypt's pound steady at official auction, stronger on black market
* Bomb near top Cairo court house kills two; other blasts hit capital
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi mkt regulator says suspects insider trading in Mobily shares
* Saudi consul released after three years as hostage in Yemen
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai airport passengers up 7.7 pct y/y to record in January
* UAE lender NBAD has no capital-boosting bond plans - CEO
QATAR
* Qatar's Barwa Real Estate appoints Salman al-Muhannadi group CEO
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Americana Q4 net profit falls 28 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
* French defence electronics group Thales said it ended exclusive negotiations on sale of revenue collection, road tolling and car park management systems business with private-equity firm Latour Capital