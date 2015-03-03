DUBAI, March 3 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares lifted by Wall Street records; RBA stands pat

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets sluggish, EFG Hermes leads Egypt rebound

* Brent crude oil steadies above $60 after sharp Monday fall

* Gold under pressure as dollar firm despite weak data

* Obama says Iran must halt nuclear work for at least a decade

* Obama aide: Congress should not "play spoiler" in Iran nuclear talks

* Libya's elected parliament agrees to return to UN talks

* Iraq launches attack to retake Tikrit from Islamic State

* Iraq says negotiating restoring its share in oil contracts

* Iran could begin Iraq gas deliveries in May -Shana

EGYPT

* Egypt's Pioneers snaps up cheese maker Arab Dairy

* Egypt says foreign investment to double, promises more incentives

* Egypt's pound steady at official auction, stronger on black market

* Bomb near top Cairo court house kills two; other blasts hit capital

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi mkt regulator says suspects insider trading in Mobily shares

* Saudi consul released after three years as hostage in Yemen

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai airport passengers up 7.7 pct y/y to record in January

* UAE lender NBAD has no capital-boosting bond plans - CEO

QATAR

* Qatar's Barwa Real Estate appoints Salman al-Muhannadi group CEO

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's Americana Q4 net profit falls 28 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)