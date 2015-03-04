DUBAI, March 4 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares drift lower, India surprises
with rate cut
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mixed on data, dividends;
property stocks boost Egypt
* Brent holds above $60 after Saudi price hikes
* Gold treads water near $1,200 as US dollar, data in
focus
* Moody's expects low oil prices to pressure GCC banks'
liquidity and profits, but foresees resilience in
ratings
* MIDEAST DEBT-Oil plunge slows Gulf deposit growth, no
liquidity crunch
* U.S. Republicans pushing Iran bill despite veto
threat
* U.S. military's Mosul briefing inaccurate, misguided,
Carter says
* Iraqi forces try to seal off Islamic State around
Tikrit
* Five dead in Qaeda suicide attack on Houthis in central
Yemen
* Rival Libyan forces carry out air strikes, militants storm
oilfield
* Iraq says discussing $6 bln bond issue with banks
TURKEY
* Turkey stock exchange to go public in bid to jump-start
equity market
* Turkish inflation edges up in Feb, limiting central bank's
options
* Tupras posts 87% jump in Q4 net, to lift output in 2015
* Turkey's Sabanci says planned IPO for Enerjisa to be after
2016
EGYPT
* Egypt's non-oil private sector sees sharpest contraction
in 17 months in Feb
* Egypt court defers parliamentary election -judicial
sources
* Egypt's Pioneers eyes more food, real estate
acquisitions
* Egypt's foreign reserves rise to $15.456 bln at end-Feb
-c. bank
SAUDI ARABIA
* ANALYSIS-Saudi king keeps close hand on oil in remodelling
strategic team
* King's spending boosts Saudi non-oil business growth in
February -PM
* Kerry visits Riyadh to soothe fears of stronger Iran under
nuclear deal
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE non-oil business growth slows in February -PMI
* Air Berlin wins approval for Etihad codeshares for summer
* Dubai's Emirates says adds $7.6 bln to EU
GDP
* Dubai carrier flydubai 2014 net profit up 12.3 pct on
expanded network
* UAE bank ADCB tightens pricing for bond; set to price on
Tues - leads
