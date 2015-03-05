DUBAI, March 5 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks slip, euro languishes at 11-yr low before ECB

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets soft, Saudi investors book profits

* Brent sticks above $60 as Iran news offsets bearish stockpiles

* Gold rises above $1,200, but robust dollar curbs gains

* Iran foreign minister says nuclear deal could be close, details remain

* Kerry says demanding Iran's "capitulation" is no way to secure nuclear deal

* Rebels attack Aleppo security building, monitor says dozens killed

* Libya forces carry out second day of rival air strikes on airports

* Exxon in talks with Iraq over oil agreements-CEO

TURKEY

* Turkey seeks to calm U.S. investor nerves as lira plunges

EGYPT

* Egypt's cabinet approves long-awaited investment law

* Egypt's pound steady on official auction, slightly weaker on black market

* Egypt upholds police sentence over death that stirred Mubarak revolt

* Orascom Construction offers 11 pct of shares in $185 mln IPO

QATAR

* Qatar Airways interested in more airline stakes

* Qatar Air receives second Airbus A350

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Emirates airline president sees low-cost consolidation in Asia

* Falcon Private Bank eyes acquisitions as industry consolidates

* Emirates NBD schedules investor meetings ahead of potential bond

* Abu Dhabi to shut two LNG trains for maintenance from March 15-sources

* UAE emirate Ras al-Khaimah eyes sovereign sukuk issue - sources

* Abu Dhabi, Japanese firms in $300 mln steel pipe venture

* Dubai's Aramex proposes 14 pct cash dividend for 2014

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi shipper Bahri plans 3.9 bln riyal, 10-year sukuk issue

* Saudi Arabia, South Korea sign MOU on nuclear power

* Saudi's Alkhabeer to expand capital markets business, apply for listing

* Sedco Capital prepares feeder fund before Saudi market opening

* Saudi Arabia regulator to resume trade in Mobily shares on Thursday (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)