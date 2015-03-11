PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 5
May 5 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, March 11 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks fall as risk aversion prevails, dollar soars
* Brent rebounds towards $57 after U.S. crude stocks fall
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia stalls as Mobily pulls back; banks weigh on Oman
* PRECIOUS-Gold stuck near 3-month low as dollar strength weighs
* Iran plans new mining royalty as oil slump hits budget
* Islamic State video shows killing of teen accused as Israeli spy
* Hillary Clinton blasts U.S. Republicans over Iran nuclear letter
* Hands tied, Turkish central bank struggles to lift lira off lows
* Houthi leader accuses Gulf states of backing al Qaeda in Yemen
* Libya oilfield attack is blow to U.N. peace talks
* India revives plan to set up 1.3 mln T urea plant in Iran
* Kuwait expects OPEC to continue policy beyond June
* Iraqi Kirkuk oil pumping halted since Monday - Turkish officials
* IAEA sees more cooperation from Iran in parallel nuclear talks
* Moody's- Challenges for oil-exporting sovereigns, breathing space for importers
* Turkey's Bank Asya swings to 877 mln lira net loss in 2014
EGYPT
* Orascom Telecom sells Mobinil stake to Orange - bourse
* Egypt's annual core and urban inflation rates rise in February
* Telecom Egypt to spend more this year, mainly on fibre network
* Orascom Construction to start trading in Egypt on Weds - bourse
* Siemens to supply turbines for Egyptian power plant
* Egypt's SODIC acquires land on Mediterranean North Coast
* Egypt's Talaat Mostafa posts 2014 profit, revenue rise
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE's Sharjah Islamic Bank prices $500 mln 5-yr sukuk - leads
* Construction workers stage rare protest in Dubai over pay
* Dubai's Union Properties proposes first cash dividend since 2002
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia keeps April crude supply to Asia steady -sources
* Sweden to end defence agreement with Saudi Arabia
* King Salman pledges to maintain stability, create jobs
* Biman Bangladesh Airlines seeks 1-year jet fuel supply into Riyadh
BAHRAIN
* Inmates injured in clashes at Bahrain prison -rights group
* Bahrain refinery expansion to cost some $5 bln, online by 2019 -min
QATAR
* Qatar says to begin rebuilding 1,000 homes in Gaza
* Qatar's Ooredoo Q4 net profit slumps on foreign units
* Soccer-Qatar should be stripped of World Cup - FIFA's Zwanziger
KUWAIT
* Kuwait raises April crude OSP for Asia by $1.35/bbl
* Kuwait property develop Tamdeen plans $700 mln project
OMAN
* Oman's Bank Dhofar cuts proposed cash dividend on c.bank advice (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
