DUBAI, April 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia extends gains, dollar supported after Fed minutes

* Oil edges back from 6 pct fall, but outlook weak

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf higher on oil, Egypt rises after debt upgrade

* PRECIOUS-Gold slips on renewed bets for U.S. rate hike in June

* Middle East Crude-Dubai unchanged despite robust Chinaoil demand

* Arab Bank fails to void US liability verdict over Hamas attacks

* U.S. considering major arms sales to Egypt, Pakistan

* Iran foreign minister: Pakistan, Iran must work together on Yemen

* Iranian establishment faces risks if nuclear deal fails

* After Bardo attack, Tunisia treads line between security and freedoms

* Trans Adriatic Pipeline open to new shareholders, including Iran

* OPEC should change course, cut oil output - Libya official

* EU re-imposes sanctions on Iranian bank, 32 shipping firms

* Turkish Treasury mandates for 2026 dollar denominated eurobond

* China says Iran joins AIIB as founder member

* Kazakhstan adopts Islamic finance laws, eyes first sovereign sukuk

EGYPT

* Egypt to try another 379 Brotherhood members over sit-in violence

* Egypt-based Sawari Ventures to close $50 mln fund to new investors by year-end

* Egyptian pound steady on official, slightly weaker on black markets

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi shipper Bahri in deal with South Korea's S-Oil

* Banque Saudi Fransi Q1 net profit rises 22.7 pct, beats forecasts

* Saudis say efficiency drive to save 20 pct of energy use

* Two Saudi policemen shot dead in Riyadh

* Saudi's Jarir Marketing Q1 net profit rises 22.7 pct, beats forecasts

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE says sees systematic Iranian meddling in Yemen, region

* Apollo plans to expand into Mideast via Dubai joint venture - sources

QATAR

* Qatar lends Palestinians $100 million to pay salaries -Palestinians

* Qatar National Bank Q1 net profit rises 10.1 pct, beats forecasts

KUWAIT

BAHRAIN

OMAN

