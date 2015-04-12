DUBAI, April 12 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks reach milestones, dollar gains
* Oil rises and posts weekly gain as Iran tensions support
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mostly up despite oil, Egypt continues
recovery
* PRECIOUS-Gold up, but set for weekly fall as U.S. rate
bets buoy dollar
* Yemeni militiamen say captured two Iranian officers in
Aden
* Turkey's Erdogan holds call with Pakistani PM over Yemen
crisis
* U.N. envoy sees Syria willing to help ease Yarmouk crisis
* Rebels in Syria bombard government-held part of Aleppo
* Ten killed in new fighting in Libya's Benghazi - medics
* Obama optimistic about Iran nuclear deal despite
Khamenei's comments
* Islamic State attacks Iraqi provincial capital
* Battle for Turkcell risks damaging company, and Turkey
-shareholder
* Middle East state spending throws lifeline to oilfield
services
* Turkey's lira nears record low against dollar, hits 2.64
* Turkey's Yildiz receives several bids for Ak Gida stake -
sources
* Hampered by quality issues, Iraq backs crude split to
drive exports
* OPEC's no-cut strategy is not working, Iran says
EGYPT
* Egypt sentences Muslim Brotherhood leader, others to death
* Egyptian pound steady on official, black markets
* Egypt's annual core, urban inflation rates rise in March
SAUDI ARABIA
* Houthi mortar shell kills three Saudi officers on Yemen
border - Saudi ministry
* Saudi authorities catch police shooting suspect
* Saudi oil minister adviser: annual oil demand seen growing
up to 1 mln
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai refiner ENOC marketing $1.5 bln long-term
underwritten loan - sources
* Serbia gives go-ahead to UAE development plan for Belgrade
KUWAIT
* Biggest Gulf hedge fund launch for 5 years eyes ethical
bets
BAHRAIN
* Aluminium Bahrain set to appoint adviser for expansion
plan- CFO
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)