DUBAI, April 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia tentative as mixed China data stoke uncertainty

* Oil prices rise after signs of U.S. production dip

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia pulls back after mixed earnings, Dubai at 6-week high

* PRECIOUS-Gold steadies away from 2-wk low as US retail sales miss

* IFR - Malaysia 10yr, 30yr sukuk indicated at 135bp, 185bp over treasuries

* Turkey's Alkhair Capital plans expansion, eyes Islamic bond advisory

* Australia's Waratah Resources to launch Islamic commodities venture

* In setback, Obama concedes Congress role on Iran deal

* Egypt and Saudi Arabia discuss manoeuvres as Yemen battles rage

* Russia confirms Iran oil-for-goods swap, no signs seen

* EU energy boss says hunt is on for non-Russian gas

* OPEC should cut production by at least 5 percent -Iran oil minister

* Saudi oil minister discusses oil markets with Russia, Brunei

* IFSB adds financial inclusion to Islamic banking's to-do list

* Mideast sovereign funds cut outbound property purchases 31 pct in 2014 -CBRE

* Yemen LNG declares force majeure, halts all production over worsening security

EGYPT

* Egypt's Midor refinery seeks $400 million via IPO-sources

* Egypt upholds Islamist ex-presidential candidate's jail term -sources

* Egypt to import $3.55 bln worth of LNG in 2015-2016

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi stock market Tadawul says 2014 profit up 74 pct on trading income

* Saudi bank NCB Q1 profit rises 2.8 pct on higher operating income

* Deputy minister says Saudi should consider water, power price reform

* Saudi SAFCO Q1 net profit slumps 30 pct, misses forecasts

* Saudi Cement beats Q1 forecast with 5.9 pct net profit gain

* Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura port reopens after shutdown

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's Deyaar Q1 net profit rises 6 pct

* Dubai's TECOM Investments says completes $1.1 bln loan upsizing

* Abu Dhabi crown prince to meet Obama at White House next week -NSC

* Dubai's Noor Bank to meet investors ahead of potential debut sukuk - leads

QATAR

* Qatar launches first Chinese yuan clearing hub in Middle East

* TABLE-Qatar March inflation at 1.4 pct y/y

* Qatari banks, Southwest Securities plan Islamic finance venture in China

KUWAIT

* Kuwaiti bank NBK Q1 net profit up on Qatar stake sale

* Kout Food joins delisting queue in sagging Kuwait stock market

BAHRAIN

* Ahli United Bank to issue Tier 1 bonds, meet investors from Thursday

OMAN

* Bank Dhofar Q1 net profit rises 15.3 pct, beats estimates

* Oman cement Q1 net profit rises 3.7 pct, beats forecasts

* Oman telecom regulator fines Omantel $13 mln, firm to appeal

* Bank Muscat posts 8.9 pct rise in Q1 profit, beats forecasts (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)