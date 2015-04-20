DUBAI, April 20 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares sluggish in early trade, China stimulus in focus

* Oil falls from 2015 peaks, Brent jumps 9.6 pct on the week

* PRECIOUS-Gold extends gains above $1,200 on weaker dollar

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia surges ahead of market opening to foreigners

* Lloyd's of London targets Islamic insurance market

* Two tankers to lift 1.3 mln barrels of oil from eastern Libyan ports -officials

* Islamic State shoots and beheads 30 Ethiopian Christians in Libya - video

* Yemen's Houthi leader accuses Saudi Arabia of seeking to invade

* Khamenei says Iran nuclear weapons are a U.S. "myth"

* More than 90,000 people flee violence in Iraq's Anbar province-UN

* Main Turkish opposition in election vow to boost economy, democracy

EGYPT

* Egypt to impose 8 pct import tariff on steel rebar

* Egypt's Ezz Steel to raise stake in flat-steel unit

* Egyptian pound steady on official market, weaker on black market

* Egypt arm of Dubai developer Emaar reports big profit increase

* Egypt court seeks death sentence for 11 in soccer stadium case-TV

* Egypt Brotherhood trial relied on single testimony -Human Rights Watch

SAUDI ARABIA

* Oil slide slashes Q1 profit, not investment plans at Saudi's SABIC

* Saudi's Savola forecasts lower Q2 profit after Q1 lifted by unit sale

* Saudi PetroRabigh Q1 profit falls by half, blames lower margins

* Saudi's Mouwasat Medical Q1 profit falls 3.5 pct

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE regulator issues rules to protect minority shareholders

* Dubai's Mashreq posts 13 pct profit rise on higher lending income

* UAE telecoms company Etisalat's quarterly profit up 7.6 pct

QATAR

* Qatar's Nakilat Q1 profit rises 7.7 pct

BAHRAIN

* Gulf Finance House to delist from London, keep other listings

KUWAIT

* Kuwait says finds four new promising oilfields -KUNA (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)