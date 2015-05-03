BRIEF-Saudi's Savola appoints Badr Abdullah Al-Issa as vice-chairman
* Appoints Badr Abdullah Al-Issa as vice-chairman, effective April 19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI May 3 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. shares rally; dollar rises in May Day trading
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mixed despite strong oil; Egypt extends rebound
* Oil off 2015 highs on record Iraq exports, strong dollar
* OPEC oil output in April climbs to highest since 2012 -survey
* PRECIOUS-Gold falls more than 1 percent to six-week low
* U.S. Navy might accompany other nations' ships in Strait of Hormuz
* Yemeni Houthis call on U.N. to end Saudi strikes- statement
* Iran pledges to protect shared security interests with Yemen
* Ex-UN nuclear chief Blix cautious on Iran deal hopes
* Attacks in Iraq's Anbar, Baghdad kill at least 26 -sources
* Iraq seeks credit rating before jumbo bond issue
* Iraq oil exports hit record 3.08 mln bpd in April -ministry
* Death toll from U.S.-led strike rises to 52 civilians in Syria
EGYPT
* Egypt's GB Auto calls for lower tariffs on car imports
* Amnesty says Egypt using courts and jail to intimidate journalists
* Egypt plans smart card system for fuel from mid-June
* Egypt seeks tweaks to stocks tax, dampens hopes for big changes
* Egypt M2 money supply up 17 pct y/y in March - c.bank
* Egyptian pound steady on official, black markets
* Egypt aims to issue sukuk in early 2015/2016 - minister
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia restructures oil giant Aramco
* Saudi's Naimi says succession changes positive for oil market
* Saudi central bank says would welcome insurance mergers
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE's Topaz says secures $550 mln loan to refinance debt, expand
* Abu Dhabi's TAQA says appoints acting CFO
OMAN
* National Bank of Oman makes rival bid for United Finance
QATAR
* France and Qatar seal $7 bln Rafale fighter jet deal
* Qatar wealth fund to open New York office as U.S. portfolio grows
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain central bank puts Iran-linked bank, insurer into administration (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
* Q1 net loss 1 million dinars versus loss of 1.1 million dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qPhFMv) Further company coverage: