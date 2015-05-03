DUBAI May 3 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. shares rally; dollar rises in May Day trading

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mixed despite strong oil; Egypt extends rebound

* Oil off 2015 highs on record Iraq exports, strong dollar

* OPEC oil output in April climbs to highest since 2012 -survey

* PRECIOUS-Gold falls more than 1 percent to six-week low

* U.S. Navy might accompany other nations' ships in Strait of Hormuz

* Yemeni Houthis call on U.N. to end Saudi strikes- statement

* Iran pledges to protect shared security interests with Yemen

* Ex-UN nuclear chief Blix cautious on Iran deal hopes

* Attacks in Iraq's Anbar, Baghdad kill at least 26 -sources

* Iraq seeks credit rating before jumbo bond issue

* Iraq oil exports hit record 3.08 mln bpd in April -ministry

* Death toll from U.S.-led strike rises to 52 civilians in Syria

EGYPT

* Egypt's GB Auto calls for lower tariffs on car imports

* Amnesty says Egypt using courts and jail to intimidate journalists

* Egypt plans smart card system for fuel from mid-June

* Egypt seeks tweaks to stocks tax, dampens hopes for big changes

* Egypt M2 money supply up 17 pct y/y in March - c.bank

* Egyptian pound steady on official, black markets

* Egypt aims to issue sukuk in early 2015/2016 - minister

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia restructures oil giant Aramco

* Saudi's Naimi says succession changes positive for oil market

* Saudi central bank says would welcome insurance mergers

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE's Topaz says secures $550 mln loan to refinance debt, expand

* Abu Dhabi's TAQA says appoints acting CFO

OMAN

* National Bank of Oman makes rival bid for United Finance

QATAR

* France and Qatar seal $7 bln Rafale fighter jet deal

* Qatar wealth fund to open New York office as U.S. portfolio grows

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain central bank puts Iran-linked bank, insurer into administration (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)