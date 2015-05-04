DUBAI May 4 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares falter, Aussie dlr hit by soft
China PMI
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi slips on Yemen concerns; Dubai
retreats from technical barrier
* Brent oil falls towards $66, China factory activity drops
* Libyan gas field resumes work after protesters end
blockade
* Heavy clashes in Aden airport, alliance accused of cluster
bomb use
* Airliner diverted to UAE airbase after bomb warning -news
agency
* GCC delegates hold coordination meeting ahead of EU talks-
KUNA
EGYPT
* Egypt extends mandate by 3 months to deploy military
abroad
* Egyptian pound steady of official, stronger on black
market
*Orascom, Bombardier to build $1.5 bln monorail in Egypt
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi's SAFCO says new urea plant delayed further to June
end
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE's EIBOR panel to stop fixing rates on Saturdays
* UAE loan demand growth moderating, credit standards
tightening - c.bank
* Dubai's Emaar Properties Q1 net profit rises 7 pct
* Abu Dhabi's Dolphin Energy seeks adviser for $1 bln loan-
sources
* UAE's ADIB Q1 profit up 10.1 pct on higher revenues
KUWAIT
*Kuwait executes KD 1.5 bln worth road projects -KUNA
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)