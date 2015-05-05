DUBAI May 5 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares edge up, Australia rate decision looms

* PRECIOUS-Gold clings to gains; US jobs data, rate outlook eyed

* Brent crude slips towards $66 on Saudi plan to halt Yemen bombing

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil buoys Saudi Arabia; Egypt up as c.bank addresses FX shortage

* MIDEAST MONEY-Booming Saudi fund sector offers foreigners access to IPOs

* Digicel's Myanmar deal adds to Islamic finance landscape

* France, Saudi Arabia: Iran nuclear deal must avoid destabilising region

* Senegal to send 2,100 troops to join Saudi-led alliance

* Libya's foreign reserves fell by a quarter last year

* Saudi-led alliance mulls partial truces in Yemen -statement

* Turkey inflation up more than expected in April; central bank seen holding fire

* Foreign direct investment in Tunisia rises in first quarter

EGYPT

* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for June 16-25 shipment

* Egypt to attract 20 pctwht more tourists this year - minister

* Egypt issues tender for second LNG import terminal -gas board official

* Egypt central bank sells $500 mln in interbank market

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi sets ownership caps as $575 bln bourse opens to foreigners

* Saudi Arabia replaces head of royal ceremonies

* Saudi Aramco to cut jet fuel prices domestically-SPA

* Saudi's Al Muhaidib buys stake in Kuwaiti building supplies chain Abyat

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai crude April average hits 4-month high at $58.55/bbl-traders

* Shopping, conferences boosted Dubai visitors by 8 percent in 2014

QATAR

* Qatar Airways' plans to boost flights rile U.S. airlines

* France, Qatar sign Rafale deal, Hollande hails Gulf ties

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman March bank loan growth 19.4 pct y/y, fastest since June 2012

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's Burgan Bank Q1 net profit rises 2 pct, misses estimates

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain cabinet sees rising deficits in 2015-16 budget plan (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)