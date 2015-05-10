DUBAI May 10 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, bonds rally on U.S. jobs data; sterling jumps

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets slip after Yemen urges ground operation

* Brent posts weekly loss after month of gains; U.S. crude up

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices edge higher after U.S. payrolls data

* MSCI to launch Saudi Arabia, GCC indexes on June 1

* US, Gulf allies seek agreement on new security measures -Kerry

* Saudi-led coalition launches wave of air strikes on Yemen

* Saudi-led strikes in Yemen break international law - UN coordinator

* U.S. operation kills Al Qaeda man who claimed Paris attacks-sources

* Fifty inmates and 12 police killed in Iraq prison break - officials

* Weapons inspectors find undeclared sarin and VX traces in Syria -diplomats

* Syrian army, Hezbollah advance in areas along Lebanon border

EGYPT

* Egyptian court sentences Mubarak and sons to 3 years in jail for corruption

* Egypt's 9-month budget deficit 9.4 pct of GDP -finance ministry

* Egyptian army forces free Ethiopians held in Libya-Sisi

SAUDI ARABIA

* One policeman shot dead in Saudi capital - state agency

* Saudi Arabia's Bank Albilad eyes 20 pct profit growth in 2015

* Saudi British Bank plans capital-boosting sukuk sale - sources

* Saudi Arabia to build planes with Ukraine's Antonov

* Saudi central bank predicts stable Q2 inflation

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Emirates airline 2014 profit up 40 pct on lower oil price

KUWAIT

* Zain Iraq gets regulator nod to list on Baghdad bourse

OMAN

* Oman CPI drops y/y in April, first time since at least 2013

BAHRAIN

* Aluminium Bahrain Q1 net profit more than doubles (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)