DUBAI May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar sags after weak data, bond rout resumes

* PRECIOUS-Gold near 5-week high as soft US data eases rate hike fears

* Oil slips, worries about world economy offset US crude stocks draw

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar, UAE rise, Egypt falls on MSCI index review

* INTERVIEW-IDB puts Islamic finance on AIIB drawing board

* Obama meets two Saudi princes after King sent regrets

* Vatican agrees first treaty with State of Palestine, solidifying relationship

* Hezbollah, Syrian army make big gains in border battle

* MEDIA-Standard Chartered said to mull sale of private-equity assets - Bloomberg

* Yemen warns Iran to blame for any incident sparked by cargo ship

* White House says concerned about Syria chemical weapons allegations

* MEDIA-Saudi source says oil policy is working; prices "reached a bottom" - FT

* Iraqi refinery may be destroyed in battle to save it

* RWE CFO says all options open in talks with Gulf investor

* Oil glut worsens as OPEC market-share battle just beginning - IEA

* Iran sees oil production rising to 5.7 mln bpd in three years - paper

EGYPT

* Egypt's CIB bank Q1 net profit up 38 pct year-on-year

* Brotherhood leader dies in detention in Egypt -sources

* Egypt media criticism of Sisi raises questions on allies' support

* Egypt's GDP expected at 5-6 pct in 2015/2016 fiscal year- minister

* Israel says Egypt buying advanced Russian air defence system

* Gulf Extrusions sees demand for aluminium products rising in Egypt

* Telecom Egypt posts 9.9 pct rise in Q1 net profit

* Egypt's Global Telecom posts Q1 2015 net loss of $58.9 mln

* Egypt's EFG Hermes posts Q1 net profit of $23.81 mln

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia regulator refers Mobily case to public prosecution

* Saudi regulator approves fourth IPO this year

* Saudi King allocates 1 billion riyals for Yemen relief centre- Arabiya TV

* Saudi's Mobily says studying possibility of telecom towers sale

* Saudi PetroRabigh extends maintenance work on VDU unit

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* South Korea's GS Energy gets 3 pct stake in UAE oil concession

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi April inflation stays high at about 5.3 pct

* GS Energy buys stake in Abu Dhabi oil concession for $676 mln

* Emirates airline could use European hubs to expand in Americas

* Dubai builder Arabtec swings to surprise net loss in Q1

* Abu Dhabi's TAQA Q1 profit falls 6.6 pct on low oil prices

KUWAIT

* Kuwaiti Mina Abdullah refinery units in maintenance to June 8

* Kuwait Finance House pivots to Turkey as it mulls Malaysia exit

QATAR

* Urbanise.com signs agreement with Urbanom (Qatar)

* Fitch Withdraws Qatar Real Estate Investment Company's Ratings

* Qatar April inflation falls to 0.9 pct y/y

BAHRAIN

* Absent from Obama summit, Bahrain king to visit UK horse show

* Iran's Future Bank appeals Bahrain decision to take it over

* Gulf Finance House says wins $91 mln dispute over bonuses

OMAN

Oman's United Finance invites M&A bids from three lenders