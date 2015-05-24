DUBAI May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks dip, bonds fall as CPI keeps Fed on course

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets edge up as oil rises; Egypt resumes rally

* Oil down 2 pct ahead of long U.S. Memorial Day weekend

* Gold falls as Yellen points to rate hike, dollar jumps

* Dispute over Mideast nuclear arms ban torpedoes U.N. conference

* Israel thanks U.S. for stand on Mideast nuclear arms ban at UN

* Shi'ite militias advance on Islamic State insurgents near Iraq's Ramadi

* Two Saudis killed in rocket attacks launched from Yemen

* Insurgents in Syria seize hospital from army-monitor

* INTERVIEW-Hezbollah sees no end to Syria war, Mideast at risk of partition

* Saudi-led coalition steps up air strikes on Houthis in Yemen's Sanaa

EGYPT

* Egyptian court acquits 17 charged for protest at which activist killed

* Egypt's judges new frontline in battle against militancy

* Egypt needs cheaper land to tackle housing crunch - SODIC

* Egypt set to launch up to $3 billion LNG purchase tender in June

* Egypt's FIHC seeking soyoil, sunflower oil in tender - trade

* Egypt buys 4 mln tonnes of local wheat, surpassing target

* Egypt's Juhayna to form joint venture with Denmark's Arla Foods

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi regulator seeks to prosecute 9 Mobily officials - report

* Suicide bomber kills 21 at Saudi Shi'ite mosque, Islamic State claims attack

* Saudi clerics urge calm as village hit by Islamic State seethes

* Saudi Interior Ministry says mosque bomber belonged to Islamic State

* Saudi Arabia rewrites its oil game with refining might

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE's ADNOC seeks 240,000 tonnes 95-octane gasoline for July

* Abu Dhabi's TAQA seeking $3.5 bln five-year loan - sources

* UAE's IPIC seeks arbitration over South Korean refinery sale tax

QATAR

* Soccer-Amnesty report says Qatar still failing migrant workers

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's Al Ahli Bank buying Piraeus Bank Egypt for $150 mln

* Kuwait says controls limited fire at unit of Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)