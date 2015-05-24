DUBAI May 24 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks dip, bonds fall as CPI keeps Fed on
course
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets edge up as oil rises; Egypt
resumes rally
* Oil down 2 pct ahead of long U.S. Memorial Day weekend
* Gold falls as Yellen points to rate hike, dollar jumps
* Dispute over Mideast nuclear arms ban torpedoes U.N.
conference
* Israel thanks U.S. for stand on Mideast nuclear arms ban
at UN
* Shi'ite militias advance on Islamic State insurgents near
Iraq's Ramadi
* Two Saudis killed in rocket attacks launched from Yemen
* Insurgents in Syria seize hospital from army-monitor
* INTERVIEW-Hezbollah sees no end to Syria war, Mideast at
risk of partition
* Saudi-led coalition steps up air strikes on Houthis in
Yemen's Sanaa
EGYPT
* Egyptian court acquits 17 charged for protest at which
activist killed
* Egypt's judges new frontline in battle against militancy
* Egypt needs cheaper land to tackle housing crunch - SODIC
* Egypt set to launch up to $3 billion LNG purchase tender
in June
* Egypt's FIHC seeking soyoil, sunflower oil in tender -
trade
* Egypt buys 4 mln tonnes of local wheat, surpassing target
* Egypt's Juhayna to form joint venture with Denmark's Arla
Foods
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi regulator seeks to prosecute 9 Mobily officials -
report
* Suicide bomber kills 21 at Saudi Shi'ite mosque, Islamic
State claims attack
* Saudi clerics urge calm as village hit by Islamic State
seethes
* Saudi Interior Ministry says mosque bomber belonged to
Islamic State
* Saudi Arabia rewrites its oil game with refining might
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE's ADNOC seeks 240,000 tonnes 95-octane gasoline for
July
* Abu Dhabi's TAQA seeking $3.5 bln five-year loan -
sources
* UAE's IPIC seeks arbitration over South Korean refinery
sale tax
QATAR
* Soccer-Amnesty report says Qatar still failing migrant
workers
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Al Ahli Bank buying Piraeus Bank Egypt for $150
mln
* Kuwait says controls limited fire at unit of Mina
Al-Ahmadi refinery
