DUBAI May 25 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares little changed, Fed views hurt some markets

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets slip, tracking oil; Egypt extends gains

* Oil prices edge up on firm Asian, U.S. demand

* Gold struggles near $1,200 on Yellen comments, robust dollar

* Iran set to overhaul fuel pricing and set a single rate -official

* Iran says OPEC unlikely to change output ceiling - Mehr news agency

* Libyan government warplanes attack oil tanker docked at Sirte

* Eastern Libyan state oil firm AGOCO pumps up to 290,000 bpd -spokesman

* Syria says Islamic State kills hundreds, including children, in Palmyra

* Iraq regains ground from Islamic State; mass deaths reported in Palmyra

* IAFC to raise $400 mln Islamic loan for aircraft financing - statement

* Zain Jordan sees revenues rising 5 pct in 2015 as internet usage

* Funds feel heat of coal and tar divestment drive

EGYPT

* Egypt's Qalaa says seeing strong foreign interest in asset sales

* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, weaker on black market

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi king says heartbroken by mosque attack, promises punishment

* Saudi's Emaar Economic City says expects tenant inflow to accelerate

* Saudi forces and Yemen's Houthis trade heavy fire, border crossing hit

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE banks discuss plan for centralised Islamic finance board

* UAE April inflation slows to 4.2 pct y/y

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's Burgan Bank to consider expanding in UAE, Saudi, Egypt

OMAN

* Oman's Bank Sohar launches $250 mln 3-yr debut loan - statement (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)