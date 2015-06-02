DUBAI, June 2 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar stands tall, Asian shares waver
* Oil dips on strong OPEC outlook, firm demand prevents
bigger fall
* PRECIOUS-Gold treads water near $1,190 on robust US data,
dollar
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar rebounds further; other Gulf markets
edge up
* MIDEAST DEBT-As Saudi bourse opens to foreigners, debt
market beckons
* MIDEAST MONEY-With oil low, wealthy Abu Dhabi tightens
belt a notch
* Anti-Islamic State allies to press Iraq to court Sunni
minority
* HSBC set to cut thousands of jobs globally - Sky News
* FIFA scandal deepens as Blatter aide linked to payments
* U.N. diplomat pushes to hold Yemen talks, Arab air strikes
pound Houthis
* Funding shortage threatens half UN's humanitarian
operations in Iraq
* KKR, Fajr close in on stake in Mideast retailer Azadea -
sources
* Libya edges closer to economic collapse as currency dives
* Iranian planes that drew US sanctions to fly outside
country -Fars
* Tunisia's 2015 grain harvest seen falling 40 pct to 1.4
mln T -ministry
* Iraq exports first shipment of heavy crude -shipping
sources, officials
TURKEY
* Shareholders vow to challenge seizure of Turkey's Bank
Asya
* Opposition says Turkish foreign policy has left it
isolated
* Turkish lira weakens in political unease before election
* Turkey's Erdogan challenges opposition to find his golden
toilet seat
* Turkey's Erdogan vows to punish journalist behind Syria
trucks video
* Turkish business conditions improve slightly in May -PMI
EGYPT
* Egypt says uncovers Brotherhood plot, day before Mursi
sentencing
* Emaar Misr's $353 mln IPO in Egypt to run June 16-25
* Egyptian court adjourns Al Jazeera journalists trial to
Thursday
* Egypt signs exploration deal with Italy's Eni worth $2 bln
* Egyptian developer Palm Hills in three deals worth $63 mln
SAUDI ARABIA
* Naimi says Saudi oil strategy working, sees stronger
demand
* Ashmore to apply for Saudi investing licence this week -
director
* Saudi regulator approves shipper Bahri's sukuk issue
* Saudi's Kingdom Holding sells 50 pct stake in Mauritius
resort to JV partner
* Saudi's Sipchem says commercial operations begin at cable
affiliate's plant
* Saudi Aramco sets June propane price at $405/T
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Etihad Airways rejects subsidy claims, attacks U.S.
airline 'oligopoly'
* Bank of Sharjah prices $500 mln 2020 bond
QATAR
* U.S., Qatar continue to discuss safeguards for ex-Taliban
detainees -W.House
* Nepal urges Qatar to end controversial migrant sponsorship
scheme
* Stung by FIFA furore, Qatar's soft power at risk
* Qatar sues French far-right official for attacks comment
* Moody's Upgrades Qatar Islamic Insurance Company to Baa1
IFS Rating. Stable Outlook
* TABLE-Qatar April trade surplus shrinks 52 pct y/y
KUWAIT
* Indian Oil Corp halves 2015/16 term crude import deal with
Kuwait -source
OMAN
* Oman's Ominvest says shareholders back proposed ONIC
Holding merger
* Dubai's DSI says unit wins $95 mln contracts in Oman
