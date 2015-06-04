DUBAI, June 4 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro rides high as yields spike, Asia
stocks rise on Greece deal hopes
* Oil prices dip as crude glut overshadows strong fuel
demand
* PRECIOUS-Greek hopes, robust US data keep gold near 3-week
low
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar's FIFA panic short-lived; Saudi
slips, tracking oil
* Israel raids Gaza, Islamic state sympathizer claims rocket
fire
* OPEC moots $80 as new 'fair' oil price - but will it
stick?
* FBI extends FIFA scrutiny to World Cup host bids of
Russia, Qatar
* U.S. expects Iran to reduce enriched uranium stocks by
June 30
* StanChart's Shankar to launch Africa-Asia private equity
fund
* Orange to adjust Egypt, Morocco investments in North
Africa growth push
* India refiners in talks with Iraq on strategic
reserves-sources
* Azerbaijan and Iraq plan joint projects in energy sector
* Libyan unity talks resume as UN warns that time is running
out
* New Malaysia guidance to tackle uneven Islamic finance
practices
TURKEY
* Fitch: Limited Implications of Asya Case for Turkish Banks
* Turkish inflation edges above 8 percent in May as election
looms
* Russia's Gazprom presses on with Turkey pipeline despite
questions
EGYPT
* Merkel tells Egypt's Sisi: death penalty is wrong but
let's trade
* Siemens signs 8 billion euro power deal with Egypt
* Egypt issues tender to buy three cargoes of gasoline
-traders
* Egypt's Ezz Steel reports 2014 net loss of $109.5 mln
* Egypt business activity steadier in May as employment
rises -PMI
SAUDI ARABIA
* Soccer-Saudi stadium plan scaled back as oil drop bites
-sources
* Saudi names suspects in mosque bombings, offers $1 mln
bounty
* Saudi may issue government bonds this year -IMF official
* Saudi's Naimi says oil market risk premium is "very, very
small"
* Saudi non-oil business growth slows to 12-month low in May
- PMI
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE bank NBAD to meet investors for potential
capital-boosting bond
* Dubai Emaar Properties beachfront project to cost $2.7 bln
* UAE oil minister says correction not over yet
* UAE non-oil business growth slows marginally in May - PMI
QATAR
* Qatar says air strikes ineffective without Iraqi national
dialogue
* "No way" Qatar will lose 2022 World Cup - foreign minister
* Vodafone Qatar's Q4 net loss widens as capex doubles
* Qatar oil min sees reasons for optimism, more balanced H2
market
* Qatar's Barwa Bank gets shareholder nod for $2 bln sukuk
programme
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's Midal Cables opens $65 mln aluminium factory in
Mozambique
OMAN
* Oman to take full control of trading joint-venture with
Vitol-Bloomberg
