UPDATE 3-Occidental profit beats; shares fall on weak output forecast
* 2nd-qtr production forecast below Wall Street estimates (Adds details)
DUBAI, June 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares slip on Greek default fears, Fed meeting awaited
* Oil prices rise as Texas braces for tropical storm
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi falls as foreigners slow to enter newly opened market
* Gold retains gains near $1,185 on safe-haven bids over Greece
* Yemeni al Qaeda leader killed in suspected drone strike-CNN
* UN likely to wait for U.S. Congress before moving on Iran deal -envoys
* Kurdish forces seize most of Islamic State-controlled border town -monitor
* Iran nuclear deal could raise oil output but investment needed -IEA
* As Bashir leaves, South African court calls for his arrest
* Iraq's telecom regulator scraps $100 mln fine against Kuwait's Zain
* Iran official to discuss Yemen at OIC talks in Saudi Arabia -Mehr
* Mideast oil powers Saudi Arabia, UAE to cut gasoline imports
* Pakistan's Sindh province plans debut sukuk
TURKEY
* As political worries weigh, Turkish unemployment rises
* Turkey seeks progress on more focused, inclusive G20 growth plan
EGYPT
* Egypt enters into initial deal for 15 projects worth $10 bln with China - minister
* Egypt issues $728.5 mln in USD denominated t-bills at avg yield of 2.837 pct
* Safran's Sagem says signs missile contract with Egypt to accompany Rafale deal
* Lebanon's Bank Audi aims to double Egypt earnings by 2017
SAUDI ARABIA
* Sikorsky says Saudi Arabia looking at bigger helicopter order
* Saudi bourse readies for flurry of foreign investor licences
* HSBC gets licence to buy Saudi stocks directly, trades on Mon
* Reuters Insider - Saudi Arabia Opens Stock Market To Foreigners
* Alwaleed says Twitter interim CEO Dorsey brings continuity, would back him as CEO
* Saudi Arabian Airlines orders Airbus A330-300s, A320s
* Saudi fund to acquire stake in POSCO building unit for $1.11 bln
QATAR
* Qatar's secretive sovereign fund to restructure, say sources
* Reuters Insider - Qatar Airways Is Profitable, Says CEO
* Qatar agrees to buy four more C-17s - Boeing
* Qatar Airways orders 10 Boeing 777-8X jets, four 777F freighters
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Stanford Marine Group unit closes 1.2 bln dirham Islamic loan
* UAE's NMC Health seals latest buy with $160.6 mln ProVita deal
* UAE oil minister says studying fuel subsidies, report ready soon
KUWAIT
* Moody's concludes review on Kuwait's Burgan Bank; assigns Counterparty Risk Assessment
BAHRAIN
* Amnesty urges release of Bahrain opposition leader ahead of verdict (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
* 2nd-qtr production forecast below Wall Street estimates (Adds details)
* Shareholder vote scheduled for May 12 (Adds details on offer)