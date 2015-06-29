DUBAI, June 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, stocks slide on looming Greece default

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf share prices fall on attacks, Greece; IPO boosts Egypt

* Oil prices fall after Greek imposes capital controls

* Gold gets safe-haven boost on Greek fears, stocks slump

* Greece imposes capital controls as crisis deepens

* Western officials suggest Iran tries to wiggle out of nuclear pledges

* Iran to raise stake in Islamic finance body as it prepares for possible sanctions relief

* Rouhani aims to bring transparency to Iran's legal system

* Gunmen kill senior Iraqi oil official in Iraq's Kirkuk

* Libyan factions sit at the same table in UN peace talks

EGYPT

* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, weaker on black market

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi's Mobily to reissue 2014, Q1 2015 results after regulator probe

* Saudi builder Khodari delays submitting rights issue proposal to July

* Saudi's Almarai says gets final 790 mln riyal bakery fire compensation

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE bank ADIB says shareholders back $137 mln rights issue, sukuk plans

* Dubai Holding appoints new managing director, CEO

* UAE's Etisalat says Mobily restatement, provisioning to hurt results

KUWAIT

* Kuwait says mosque bomber was young Saudi man, detains driver

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's Investcorp hires Robinson as finance head