BRIEF-Diageo says HMRC to issue notices requiring additional tax
* Diageo - HM Revenue & Customs intends to issue preliminary notices of assessment under new diverted profits tax regime, which came into effect in April 2015
DUBAI, June 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, stocks slide on looming Greece default
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf share prices fall on attacks, Greece; IPO boosts Egypt
* Oil prices fall after Greek imposes capital controls
* Gold gets safe-haven boost on Greek fears, stocks slump
* Greece imposes capital controls as crisis deepens
* Western officials suggest Iran tries to wiggle out of nuclear pledges
* Iran to raise stake in Islamic finance body as it prepares for possible sanctions relief
* Rouhani aims to bring transparency to Iran's legal system
* Gunmen kill senior Iraqi oil official in Iraq's Kirkuk
* Libyan factions sit at the same table in UN peace talks
EGYPT
* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, weaker on black market
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi's Mobily to reissue 2014, Q1 2015 results after regulator probe
* Saudi builder Khodari delays submitting rights issue proposal to July
* Saudi's Almarai says gets final 790 mln riyal bakery fire compensation
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE bank ADIB says shareholders back $137 mln rights issue, sukuk plans
* Dubai Holding appoints new managing director, CEO
* UAE's Etisalat says Mobily restatement, provisioning to hurt results
KUWAIT
* Kuwait says mosque bomber was young Saudi man, detains driver
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's Investcorp hires Robinson as finance head (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
