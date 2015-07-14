DUBAI, July 14 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-US stock futures down, euro firms as Greek
deal gets cautious nod
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets rally modestly on Greece;
Egypt falls
* Oil prices fall as Iran nuclear deal looks imminent
* Gold drops as focus shifts to possible U.S. rate hike
* Draft deal calls for UN access to all Iran sites -source
* Turkey PM Davutoglu starts coalition talks, defends
Erdogan
* Iraq launches offensive to drive Islamic State from
biggest province
* Houthi attack sets refinery ablaze in Yemeni city Aden
* OPEC sees more balanced oil market in 2016
* Mobius to step down from Templeton's £1.9bln EM Investment
Trust
* First batch of U.S. F-16 jets arrives in Iraq
* Genel puts exploration on hold, awaits Iraqi Kurdistan
payments
* Iran deal would add to oil glut, open door to cement,
steel imports
EGYPT
* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for Aug. 21-31 shipment
* Egypt's Emaar Misr H1 net sales grow by 20 percent
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia's Aramco Trading offers diesel for July
* Saudi Arabia opens the oil taps, ups June output to record
high
* Saudi Cement records 11.8 pct fall in Q2 profit due to
lower sales
* Saudi shipper Bahri says Q2 profit doubles on bigger
fleet, higher rates
* Saudi appoints housing minister from private sector
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE woman executed for killing American teacher
* Dubai developer Deyaar says Q2 net profit rises 37.5 pct
QATAR
* Spanish retailer El Corte Ingles sells stake to Qatari
investor
* Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan Q2 net profit rises 3.3 pct,
misses forecasts
* Spain's Sacyr consortium wins 415 mln eur Qatar
construction contract
* TABLE-Qatar June inflation rises to 1.4 pct year/year
KUWAIT
* Kuwait committee to visit London for sovereign fund probe
* TABLE-Kuwait bank lending growth slows to 4.6 pct y/y in
May
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)