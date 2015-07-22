BRIEF-Southern Publishing and Media gets regulatory approval for acquisition
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval for asset acquisition, trading in shares to resume on May 8
DUBAI, July 22 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares wilt in shadow of Wall Street's earnings woes
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most markets up but Dubai slips near chart barrier
* Oil prices fall as industry data shows U.S. crude stocks rising
* Gold languishes near 5-year low as more downside seen
* Dozens killed in tribal clashes in biggest city in southern Libya
* Iraqis launch offensive near Anbar base as blasts kill 32
* U.S. imposes sanctions on Hezbollah officials for Syria support
* Britain eyes business opportunities in wake of Iran nuclear deal
* U.N. ship brings food aid to Yemen's Aden as fighting rages
* U.S. "disturbed" by Iranian leader's criticism after deal
* French hard line on Iran won't hurt trade, Fabius says before Tehran trip
* Iran makes first big grains purchases in months -traders
* Saudi-backed fighters battle to extend gains in Yemen's Aden
TURKEY
* Turkey denies turning blind eye to Islamic State as bombing stokes anger
* Turkey faces '50-50 chance' of snap election -senior AKP member
* Post Iran deal, Israel looks to improve ties with Turkey
EGYPT
* Egypt's GASC buys 175,000 tonnes Russian wheat
* Egyptian pound steady at auction, stronger at exchange bureaus
* Egypt's Suez Cement Q2 net profit tumbles 57 pct yr/yr
SAUDI ARABIA
* MEDIA-Goldman Sachs said to apply for Saudi stock trade license- Bloomberg
* Saudi Arabia considers its own nuclear options after Iran deal
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Q2 net profit up 21 pct, beats estimates
* UAE June inflation edges down to 4.2 pct y/y
* UAE's NMC Health to invest in Saudi, Qatar for Gulf expansion
KUWAIT
* Kuwait ups Al Zour refinery budget to 4.871 billion dinars - Kuna
* Global growth to boost oil prices -Kuwait oil minister quoted
* Kuwait's Burgan Bank Q2 net profit rises 23 pct, beasts estimates
OMAN
* Ooredoo Oman Q2 net profit rises 16.2 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
* Digital power corp - received an additional investment of $500,000 from its major shareholder philou ventures, llc