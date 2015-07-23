DUBAI, July 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia slips after tech stocks weigh on Wall St, dollar rebounds

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks lift Abu Dhabi to 8-month high, most markets up

* U.S. crude holds below $50 as weekly stockpiles rise

* Gold crawls off 5-year low, but downside risk seen intact

* U.S. Republicans, pro-Israel groups step up campaign against Iran deal

* Car bomb kills 20 in Baghdad Shi'ite district

* Pentagon chief tells Saudi Arabia: Iran threat is shared concern

* Indian official to visit Iran to discuss oil dues -sources

* Iran slaps import duty on wheat, barley, hurting hope for fresh trade

* Iran makes first large raw sugar purchases in months -trade

* Libya's AGOCO oil firm pumps 220,000 barrels of crude-spokesman

* OPEC sees oil drop as short-term, expects stronger demand - delegates

* Iran says rejects curbs after 10 years, will back allies

TURKEY

* Obama, Turkey's Erdogan agree to stem flow of foreign fighters -White House

* Turkish Airlines eyes Germany, France, Britain for low-cost unit - CEO

* Turkey's lira hits weakest in a month on security worries

* HSBC to agree sale of Turkish unit to ING for around $750 mln -sources

EGYPT

* At least 15 dead in Egypt after boat capsizes on Nile - interior ministry

* Egypt court sentences Mubarak-era prime minister to 5 years jail

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi King Salman to visit United States in the fall - Carter

* Saudi navy chief makes surprise visit to Yemen's Aden -local official

* Saudi arms shipment arrives in Yemen's Aden airport - official

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's Emaar Malls Q2 profit rises 43 pct

* Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Q2 net profit rises 10.5 pct, beats estimates

* Dubai's Union Properties says plans three projects worth $544.5 mln

* UAE to free up gasoline, diesel prices in major reform

* UAE's Union National Bank Q2 net profit rises 10 pct, misses estimates

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's Al-Salam to list on Egypt exchange - bourse

* Kuwait Projects Co Q2 profit rises 17.5 pct

OMAN

* Oman fund set to seek ruling against Bulgaria over bank collapse-source (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)