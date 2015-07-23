Romania - Factors to watch on May 9
DUBAI, July 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia slips after tech stocks weigh on Wall St, dollar rebounds
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks lift Abu Dhabi to 8-month high, most markets up
* U.S. crude holds below $50 as weekly stockpiles rise
* Gold crawls off 5-year low, but downside risk seen intact
* U.S. Republicans, pro-Israel groups step up campaign against Iran deal
* Car bomb kills 20 in Baghdad Shi'ite district
* Pentagon chief tells Saudi Arabia: Iran threat is shared concern
* Indian official to visit Iran to discuss oil dues -sources
* Iran slaps import duty on wheat, barley, hurting hope for fresh trade
* Iran makes first large raw sugar purchases in months -trade
* Libya's AGOCO oil firm pumps 220,000 barrels of crude-spokesman
* OPEC sees oil drop as short-term, expects stronger demand - delegates
* Iran says rejects curbs after 10 years, will back allies
TURKEY
* Obama, Turkey's Erdogan agree to stem flow of foreign fighters -White House
* Turkish Airlines eyes Germany, France, Britain for low-cost unit - CEO
* Turkey's lira hits weakest in a month on security worries
* HSBC to agree sale of Turkish unit to ING for around $750 mln -sources
EGYPT
* At least 15 dead in Egypt after boat capsizes on Nile - interior ministry
* Egypt court sentences Mubarak-era prime minister to 5 years jail
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi King Salman to visit United States in the fall - Carter
* Saudi navy chief makes surprise visit to Yemen's Aden -local official
* Saudi arms shipment arrives in Yemen's Aden airport - official
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's Emaar Malls Q2 profit rises 43 pct
* Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Q2 net profit rises 10.5 pct, beats estimates
* Dubai's Union Properties says plans three projects worth $544.5 mln
* UAE to free up gasoline, diesel prices in major reform
* UAE's Union National Bank Q2 net profit rises 10 pct, misses estimates
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Al-Salam to list on Egypt exchange - bourse
* Kuwait Projects Co Q2 profit rises 17.5 pct
OMAN
* Oman fund set to seek ruling against Bulgaria over bank collapse-source (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
