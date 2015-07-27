DUBAI, July 27 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares broadly softer as Fed looms

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets fall after oil hits four-month low

* Oil prices fall on oversupply worries; investors look to Fed meeting

* Gold holds above 5-1/2-year low, but more weakness seen

* Houthis, Saudi-led forces battle for Yemen's biggest air base

* With nuclear deal done, Iran sets out to reassure wary Gulf Arabs

* Syria's Assad: Army focusing on holding most important areas

* Iraqi forces clash with Islamic State militants at Anbar university

TURKEY

* Turkish jets hit PKK targets in Iraq after soldiers killed

* Turkish prime minister says no plans for ground troops in Syria

* NATO calls emergency meeting after Turkish request

EGYPT

* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, weaker at exchange bureaus

* Eastern Company says net profit rises to 1.083 billion Egyptian pounds

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi's SABIC Q2 net profit falls slightly but beats forecasts

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai Holding unit seeking to sell stake in Maltese telco Go

* UAE's First Gulf Bank Q2 profit boosted by lending rise, dip in bad loans

KUWAIT

* Ooredoo Kuwait Q2 net profit falls 30 pct

QATAR

* Ezdan Holding Q2 net profit rises 30 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)