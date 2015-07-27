DUBAI, July 27 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares broadly softer as Fed looms
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets fall after oil hits four-month low
* Oil prices fall on oversupply worries; investors look to
Fed meeting
* Gold holds above 5-1/2-year low, but more weakness seen
* Houthis, Saudi-led forces battle for Yemen's biggest air
base
* With nuclear deal done, Iran sets out to reassure wary
Gulf Arabs
* Syria's Assad: Army focusing on holding most important
areas
* Iraqi forces clash with Islamic State militants at Anbar
university
TURKEY
* Turkish jets hit PKK targets in Iraq after soldiers killed
* Turkish prime minister says no plans for ground troops in
Syria
* NATO calls emergency meeting after Turkish request
EGYPT
* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, weaker at
exchange bureaus
* Eastern Company says net profit rises to 1.083 billion
Egyptian pounds
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi's SABIC Q2 net profit falls slightly but beats
forecasts
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai Holding unit seeking to sell stake in Maltese telco
Go
* UAE's First Gulf Bank Q2 profit boosted by lending rise,
dip in bad loans
KUWAIT
* Ooredoo Kuwait Q2 net profit falls 30 pct
QATAR
* Ezdan Holding Q2 net profit rises 30 pct
