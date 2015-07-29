Puerto Rico bonds trade higher in wake of petition filing
May 3 Benchmark Puerto Rico general obligation bonds traded higher on Wednesday in the wake of the U.S. territory's filing for a form of bankruptcy protection.
DUBAI, July 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks up as China steadies, wary of Fed
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets fall as oil drops further
* Oil prices fall on oversupply concerns, weaker dollar support
* Gold wedged below $1,100 ahead of Fed meeting outcome
* U.S., Turkey weigh which Syrian rebels to support in border area
* Kerry warns U.S. Congress scrapping Iran deal would mean path to nuclear weapon
* Iraqi militia leader says U.S. not serious about fighting Islamic State
* EU's Mogherini in Iran to discuss nuclear deal, region - TV
* Turkey's Erdogan: peace process with Kurdish militants impossible
* Libyan court sentences Gaddafi son Saif, 8 other ex-officials to death
* Attack halts flow in natural gas pipeline from Iran to Turkey
* Central Asia crackdown on militant Islam risks backlash
* Saudi-led raid on Yemen plant appears unlawful-Rights Watch
* Syrian Kurds' spending plans reflect rising ambition
* South Africa proposes extending sukuk to corporate issuers
EGYPT
* Egypt to allow 24-hour access to East Port Said with new waterway
* Fire at Egypt furniture factory kills 25 - health ministry
* Egypt's central bank to hold rates amid inflation concern - survey
* Deutsche Bank, HSBC said arranging $3.7 bln Egypt power loan - Bloomberg DBKGn.DE HSBA.L SIEGn.DE
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi's Savola Q2 profit falls 15 pct, warns Q3 profit will also fall
* Saudi suspends shares in Middle East Paper pending news on earnings
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Etisalat's net profit falls 40 pct
* KKR, Majid Al Futtaim said to weigh bids for Abu Dhabi's Dunia - Bloomberg
* UAE shifts fuel prices as the Gulf watches
* DP World begins $1.6 bln Dubai port upgrade; says H1 container volumes up
* Dubai realtor S&K says worsening market led to bankruptcy
QATAR
* Qatar Airways says in talks with India's IndiGo
* Qatar Navigation reports 26 pct increase in H1 profit
KUWAIT
* Kuwait says S.Arabia must compensate for Khafji's oilfield closure-paper
* Kuwait awards $11.5 bln contracts to build al-Zour refinery
* Kuwait preparing Islamic bond legislation to help finance budget-min
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain links explosives in Tuesday bombing to Iran - state news agency (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
May 3 Benchmark Puerto Rico general obligation bonds traded higher on Wednesday in the wake of the U.S. territory's filing for a form of bankruptcy protection.
May 3 Puerto Rico's financial oversight board on Wednesday filed for a form of bankruptcy protection under last year's federal rescue law known as PROMESA, touching off the biggest bankruptcy in the history of the U.S. municipal debt market.