BRIEF-NYT reports Q1 EPS from cont ops of $0.08
* The New York Times Company reports 2017 first-quarter results
DUBAI, July 30 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, dollar up on Fed's economic optimism
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mixed, Egypt rebounds; UAE's Etisalat tumbles
* Oil climbs on big U.S. stock draw; strong dollar caps gains
* Gold flirts with 5-1/2-year low as dollar lifts on Sept Fed hike view
* Top U.S. general says Iran deal lowers near-term atomic arms risk
* Fabius, visiting Tehran, invites Rouhani to France
* U.N. mediator proposes Syria working groups on roadmap to peace
* Iraq condemns Turkish strikes on PKK as "assault on sovereignty"
* Turkey formally approves opening air bases to U.S.-led coalition
* Gas flow to Turkey from Iran likely to resume on Sunday - official
EGYPT
* Egypt's CIB Q2 net profit up 23 percent year-on-year
* Egypt says finishes work on New Suez Canal
* Egypt defends Syria's territorial unity after Turkey moves against IS
* Egypt's tourism revenue up 3.1 pct year/year in first half
SAUDI ARABIA
* U.S. approves possible sale of $5.4 billion in missiles to Saudi Arabia
* Saudi Arabia to reduce oil production after summer - CNBC ,citing DJ
* Saudi Telecom Q2 net profit falls 8.7 pct, misses estimates
* Saudi CMA lifts suspension on Middle East Paper Co shares
* Saudi Aramco sets August propane price at $365/tonne -statement
* Saudi's Al Tayyar Travel Q2 net profit up 8.8 pct on higher sales
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE bank NBAD sees government deposit outflow easing after $10 bln H1 exit
* Gulf Arab power UAE chides EU over opening to Iran
* UAE credit growth expected to be nearly flat in 2015 -Mashreq CEO
* Dubai's ENOC plans regional expansion after fuel deregulation
* Dubai home sales plunge after officials move to ease volatility
* Dubai Investments Q2 net profit dropped 58.6 pct
* Dubai regulator fines Arqaam over money laundering rules
* Dubai Islamic Bank targets 20 pct loan growth in 2015
* Dubai airport traffic rises 16.7 pct y/y in June
* Dubai courier Aramex eyes acquisitions, Q2 profit rises
QATAR
* Qatar's Ooredoo 2nd-qtr net profit falls 39 pct on Iraq, forex
* Pakistan to sign 15 year deal to import gas from Qatar - official
* India's IndiGo Airlines says not in talks with Qatar Airways for stake sale
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Zain Q2 net profit falls 33 pct
BAHRAIN
* Aluminium Bahrain Q2 net income doubles
* Bahrain sees "foreign" link in attack, Iran denies role (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
* The New York Times Company reports 2017 first-quarter results
May 3 The New York Times Co swung to a quarterly profit from a loss a year earlier, as the newspaper publisher benefited from higher digital subscriptions that offset falling print sales.