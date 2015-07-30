DUBAI, July 30 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, dollar up on Fed's economic optimism

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mixed, Egypt rebounds; UAE's Etisalat tumbles

* Oil climbs on big U.S. stock draw; strong dollar caps gains

* Gold flirts with 5-1/2-year low as dollar lifts on Sept Fed hike view

* Top U.S. general says Iran deal lowers near-term atomic arms risk

* Fabius, visiting Tehran, invites Rouhani to France

* U.N. mediator proposes Syria working groups on roadmap to peace

* Iraq condemns Turkish strikes on PKK as "assault on sovereignty"

* Turkey formally approves opening air bases to U.S.-led coalition

* Gas flow to Turkey from Iran likely to resume on Sunday - official

EGYPT

* Egypt's CIB Q2 net profit up 23 percent year-on-year

* Egypt says finishes work on New Suez Canal

* Egypt defends Syria's territorial unity after Turkey moves against IS

* Egypt's tourism revenue up 3.1 pct year/year in first half

SAUDI ARABIA

* U.S. approves possible sale of $5.4 billion in missiles to Saudi Arabia

* Saudi Arabia to reduce oil production after summer - CNBC ,citing DJ

* Saudi Telecom Q2 net profit falls 8.7 pct, misses estimates

* Saudi CMA lifts suspension on Middle East Paper Co shares

* Saudi Aramco sets August propane price at $365/tonne -statement

* Saudi's Al Tayyar Travel Q2 net profit up 8.8 pct on higher sales

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE bank NBAD sees government deposit outflow easing after $10 bln H1 exit

* Gulf Arab power UAE chides EU over opening to Iran

* UAE credit growth expected to be nearly flat in 2015 -Mashreq CEO

* Dubai's ENOC plans regional expansion after fuel deregulation

* Dubai home sales plunge after officials move to ease volatility

* Dubai Investments Q2 net profit dropped 58.6 pct

* Dubai regulator fines Arqaam over money laundering rules

* Dubai Islamic Bank targets 20 pct loan growth in 2015

* Dubai airport traffic rises 16.7 pct y/y in June

* Dubai courier Aramex eyes acquisitions, Q2 profit rises

QATAR

* Qatar's Ooredoo 2nd-qtr net profit falls 39 pct on Iraq, forex

* Pakistan to sign 15 year deal to import gas from Qatar - official

* India's IndiGo Airlines says not in talks with Qatar Airways for stake sale

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's Zain Q2 net profit falls 33 pct

BAHRAIN

* Aluminium Bahrain Q2 net income doubles

* Aluminium Bahrain Q2 net income doubles

* Bahrain sees "foreign" link in attack, Iran denies role