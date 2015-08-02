DUBAI Aug 2 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. labor data weigh on dollar, Treasury
yields
* Oil drops for 5th week; US crude in biggest monthly fall
since 2008
* OPEC oil output hits new high in market share
push
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Telecoms weigh on Gulf markets after poor
Q2 results
* Gold rises after U.S. data, set for biggest monthly drop
in 2 years
* Kurdish militia in Syria accuses Turkey of "provocative"
attacks
* Al Qaeda in Syria says detains U.S.-trained rebels
* Iraq's Barzani condemns Turkish bombing he says killed
civilians
* Iraq's southern oil exports hit record 3.064 mln bpd in
July
* Iran's parliament has no power over nuclear deal, top
negotiator says
* Yemeni vice president arrives in Aden, fighting continues
in country
* Houthis lose ground in Yemen's south, Saudi targets
shelled
* Palestinian toddler killed in West Bank; Jewish arsonists
suspected
* Tunisia extends state of emergency for two more months -
presidency
EGYPT
* Egypt central bank keeps benchmark rates unchanged -
statement
* Egypt says over half of summit promises turned into
projects -planning minister
* Egypt extends for 6 months military mandate in Gulf, Red
Sea
* Egypt expects to import 7.79 mln tonnes of LNG this fiscal
year
* U.S. to deliver eight F-16 aircraft to Egypt
* Egypt money supply up 16.4 pct in June -central bank
* Egyptian pound steady at official auction and in exchange
bureaus
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi's Mobily restates profits over last 27 months,
cutting $470 mln
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abu Dhabi, Dubai exchanges explore possibility of stock
futures
KUWAIT
* Zain's Sudan unit says spending $200 mln on mobile network
expansion
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)