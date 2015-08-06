DUBAI Aug 6 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares drop, dollar firm; U.S. data
signals Sept hike
* Oil hits multi-month lows on U.S. gasoline build worries
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf rebounds; Dubai's DAMAC surges after
tripling Q2 profit
* MIDEAST MONEY-Gulf's days of easy money ending under oil
price pressures
* Gold stuck near 2010 low as data backs Sept Fed hike view
* UN vote likely Friday on Syria gas attacks blame:
diplomats
* Obama defends Iran nuclear deal as U.S. diplomacy over war
* Diversion of aid ships in Yemen spreads fear of shortages
* Libya to get electricity from Egypt, Tunisia to ease
blackouts -Tripoli govt
* Russia says no common approach yet with U.S. on fighting
Islamic State
* Emerging market CDS volume down 29 pct in Q2 -EMTA survey
* Avolon CEO sees boom for aircraft lessors in Iran
* Currencies retreat on talk of a Fed rate hike
EGYPT
* IS Egypt affiliate threatens to kill Croatian hostage in
48 hours
* Prominent radical Islamist cleric dies in Egypt jail -
security sources
* Egypt opening Suez Canal expansion to high hopes and some
doubts
* Egypt's GASC buys 120,000 tonnes of Russian wheat
* Egypt agrees to export cotton to Ukraine in exchange for
wheat imports - state news agency
* Egypt says foreign reserves fall to $18.534 bln at
end-July
* Sidi Kerir H1 profit falls to 421.8 mln Egyptian pounds
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia raises Sep Arab Light crude OSP to Asia
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE's RAK Ceramics fully acquires Iran unit, sees
investment openings
* UAE's ADNOC offers prompt crude, fuel oil on refinery
issue
* Air Arabia Q2 net profit falls 14 pct, beats forecasts
* Dubai mall firm Majid Al Futtaim H1 revenue rises 7 pct
* UAE telecom sector opens to fixed-line competition
* UAE telco du Q2 profit falls 8 pct, in line with estimates
* Dubai's Damac Properties Q2 profit surges
QATAR
* Doping-WADA approves Qatar anti-doping lab
* TABLE-Qatar June bank lending growth accelerates to 11.5
pct y/y
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Al Ahli gets Egyptian c.bank nod to buy Piraeus
Bank Egypt
