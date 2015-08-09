DUBAI Aug 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, bonds rally after U.S. jobs data

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf tracks falling oil prices; bomb attack weighs on Saudi

* Oil down, heads for 6th weekly loss on gasoline glut

* Gold up after U.S. data, faces longest weekly losing run since 1999

* Father of Palestinian toddler killed in arson attack dies of wounds

* Soccer-Palestinian territories come together in rare soccer match

* Israeli air strike hits Hamas camp after Gaza rocket fire

* New diplomatic push for Syria seen, but solution elusive

* UN council sets stage for inquiry to lay blame for Syria gas attacks

* Islamic State abducts dozens of Christians from Syrian town -monitor

* Pro-Kurdish party leader calls for steps to halt Turkey violence

* Anti-Houthi forces take strategic city in Yemen, Emirati troops killed

* Blows for Obama as key lawmakers come out against Iran deal

* Iran rejects accusations about military site as "lies"

* Iran's military chief comes out in support of nuclear deal

* Iraq cleric pushes anti-corruption fight as protests flare

* Islamic State executed 2,000 Iraqis in Nineveh -defence minister

* Iraq receives first rating in boost to bond issue plans

* Lebanon to issue bond for up to $1.5 bln this year - central bank gov

EGYPT

* Egypt's Mursi complains about prison food, requests medical exam

* Egypt's Sisi opens New Suez Canal, says to defeat terrorists

* Global Telecom reports $28 mln Q2 net profit

SAUDI ARABIA

* Suicide bomber kills 15 in Saudi security site mosque

* Saudi June bank lending growth flat at 9.5 pct year/year

* Saudi June foreign reserves fall 1.2 pct month/month

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE's Ruwais refinery shuts down RFCC unit -trade

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain suspends opposition newspaper

* Bahrain's Batelco Q2 net profit rises 27.5 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)