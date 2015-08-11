DUBAI Aug 11 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-US dollar up as China devalues yuan

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets rise after oil edges up

* Weak fundamentals pull down oil prices after short-lived rally

* Gold near 3-week high amid doubts on Sept Fed hike

* Iraqi deputy PM resigns, faces corruption investigation

* Turkey's AKP to decide on possible CHP coalition this week -officials

* Islamic State claims Iraq car bombs that kill nearly 60

* Algeria launches tax amnesty to improve battered public finances

* Shadow of Israel's pullout from Gaza hangs heavy 10 years on

* Anti-Houthi fighters seize districts in central Yemen

* Prospects dwindle for Kurdistan Eurobond debut

* Libya's El Feel, El Sharara oilfields remain closed

* OPEC has no plan for special meeting on oil drop-delegates

* Verdict in Iran's trial of US journalist Rezaian likely within week -lawyer

EGYPT

* Telecom Egypt's Q2 net profit rises to $48.3 million

* Egyptian inflation drops as effect of subsidy cuts wears off

* Bomb explodes near Cairo court, wounds three policemen

* Egypt's GB Auto 2nd-qtr profit falls on soft markets, currency

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia's market regulator fines Al Tayyer Travel Group

* Saudi's Sipchem to shut methanol plant for maintenance in Q4

* Saudi's Othaim Malls targets up to 1 bln riyal debut sukuk issue - sources

* Saudi Arabia buys 505,000 tonnes of hard wheat in tender - GSFMO

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai Properties Group appoints new CEO

* Etisalat, Africa's IHS in Nigeria tower sale/leaseback deal

KUWAIT

* Kuwait raises Sept crude price, widest discount vs Saudi in 3 months

OMAN

* Saudi, Oman power companies said refinancing $2.1 bln debt- Bloomberg

(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)