DUBAI Aug 13 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares gain on hopes China slowing yuan descent

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Bourses fall as China pressures oil and equities

* Oil prices steady after U.S. stock draw, but China outlook drags

* Gold slips on dollar, but stays near 3-week top on Fed doubts

* U.S. begins air strikes against Islamic State from Turkish base

* Iraq PM sacks cabinet officials, says reform drive under threat

* Heavy clashes in Libya undermine UN peace talks

* Switzerland lifts sanctions against Iran

* Iran reassures India over development rights of gas field

* IAEA to discuss its role, money needs under Iran deal on Aug. 25

* Turkey, Iran help broker rare truce in Syria

* Sudan says received $1 bln in deposits from Saudi Arabia over past two months

* Iran oil output could jump sharply post-sanctions - IEA

* EMERGING MARKETS-Central banks wade in as forex losses spiral

EGYPT

* Export Summary-Egypt seeks wheat; buys soyoil, sunoil

* Egypt frees pro-Mursi politician after two years pre-trial detention

* Islamic State's Egyptian ally says it beheads Croat - SITE

* Heatwave in Egypt kills at least 61 - health ministry

* EFG Hermes second-quarter underlying net up 38 pct

* Egypt's Talaat Mostafa first-half profit rises 12 pct

SAUDI ARABIA

* Dollar/Saudi riyal forwards jump to 12-yr high on liquidity concerns

* ABB wins $150 mln order for Saudi Arabian substations

* Former Saudi official presses for change in managing oil wealth

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide to open 4 new hotels in Dubai

* UAE's TAQA close to signing $3.1 bln loan - sources

* Dubai's Amlak Finance Q2 net profit slumps 87 pct

* UAE family conglomerate Al Jaber hires Khannak as CFO - sources

* Dubai's Drake & Scull Q2 profit falls 60 pct

QATAR

* Qatari investment sparks shareholder row at Spain's Corte Ingles

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Finance House plans to sell stake in Nafais Holding

* Saipem consortium awarded $1.57 bln contract for Kuwait refinery work

* Kuwait's Americana Q2 profit tumbles 46.2 pct on Ramadan, higher costs

* Kuwait's Gulf Bank names Hoffman-Smith as CFO - statement

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain to try opposition figure for incitement to topple government (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)