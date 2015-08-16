DUBAI Aug 16 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks end week lower, bruised by China
yuan weakness
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets slip on oil price concerns, Q2
results
* U.S. crude edges up from 6-1/2-year low, expiring Brent
dips
* Gold turns lower as dollar rises, snaps 7-week losing
streak
* Syrian rebel group says ceasefire over, talks collapse
* Syrian planes strike hospitals in rebel northwest, killing
11
* Three Turkish soldiers, one police killed in Kurdish
militant attacks
* U.S., allies hit Islamic State militants in Iraq with 15
air strikes
* Iraqi PM orders judicial reform in anti-corruption drive
* Iraqi Kurds say Islamic State attacked them with chemical
weapons
* Lebanon detains hardline Islamist cleric
* Anti-Houthi fighters take Shabwa in southern Yemen advance
* Arab Bank settles U.S. litigation over attacks by
militants
* Turkish nationalists reject minority government in blow to
Erdogan
* Al Qaeda leader Zawahiri pledges allegiance to new Taliban
chief
EGYPT
* Egypt's deposed president Mursi appeals death sentence
* Egypt bourse could freeze Juhayna chairman's shares for
alleged Brotherhood links
* Egypt police colonel gets 5 years jail at re-trial over
deaths of 37 prisoners
* Egypt's GASC receives offers in wheat purchase tender
* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, stronger at
exchange bureaux
* Egypt's Amer Group Q2 net profit plunges 98 pct
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi July inflation flat at 2.2 pct yr/yr
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's Arabtec swings to Q2 loss as costs rise
* Abu Dhabi's Mubadala seeks better terms for $1 bln
university loan -sources
* UAE's Dana Gas extends earnings slump; Q2 profit plunges
85 pct
KUWAIT
* Kuwait approves $10 bln infrastructure projects
* Kuwait seizes arms, holds suspects in militant plot
* Agility Q2 net profit rises 5.5 pct
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)