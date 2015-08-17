DUBAI Aug 17 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia dragged down by sagging China stocks,
dollar holds gains
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar given weightings lift as markets fall
on oil weakness
* Oil prices drop on shrinking Japan economy, more US drill
rigs
* Gold holds up as yuan fears keep safe-haven draw
* Iraq Basra crude August exports seen at 2.93 mln bpd
-industry source
* Iraqi panel finds Maliki, others responsible for fall of
Mosul
* India's Modi visits UAE labour camp, underscores concern
over worker welfare
* Air strikes near Damascus kill at least 80 people:
activists
EGYPT
* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, weaker at
exchange bureaux
* Egypt's Orascom Construction Industries says back in
profit in 2014
* Egypt's Sisi approves anti-terrorism law setting up
special courts
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi money market turmoil shows bank jitters over bond
issues
* Saudi Al Tayyar to buy Zakhr stake via $178.6 mln share
swap
* Saudi's ACWA Power says raises extra 1.1 bln riyals of
bank finance
QATAR
* Qatar July inflation rises to 1.6 pct y/y
KUWAIT
* Kuwait Q1 trade surplus shrank 68 pct due to low oil
prices
* Kuwait's National Industries Group gets 105 mln dinar loan
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain to remove meat subsidies as cheap oil hits budget
OMAN
* Oman oil production climbs above 1 mln bpd in July
-ministry
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)