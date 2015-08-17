DUBAI Aug 17 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia dragged down by sagging China stocks, dollar holds gains

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar given weightings lift as markets fall on oil weakness

* Oil prices drop on shrinking Japan economy, more US drill rigs

* Gold holds up as yuan fears keep safe-haven draw

* Iraq Basra crude August exports seen at 2.93 mln bpd -industry source

* Iraqi panel finds Maliki, others responsible for fall of Mosul

* India's Modi visits UAE labour camp, underscores concern over worker welfare

* Air strikes near Damascus kill at least 80 people: activists

EGYPT

* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, weaker at exchange bureaux

* Egypt's Orascom Construction Industries says back in profit in 2014

* Egypt's Sisi approves anti-terrorism law setting up special courts

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi money market turmoil shows bank jitters over bond issues

* Saudi Al Tayyar to buy Zakhr stake via $178.6 mln share swap

* Saudi's ACWA Power says raises extra 1.1 bln riyals of bank finance

QATAR

* Qatar July inflation rises to 1.6 pct y/y

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Q1 trade surplus shrank 68 pct due to low oil prices

* Kuwait's National Industries Group gets 105 mln dinar loan

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain to remove meat subsidies as cheap oil hits budget

OMAN

* Oman oil production climbs above 1 mln bpd in July -ministry (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)