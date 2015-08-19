DUBAI Aug 19 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS- Asian shares weighed down by renewed China
concerns
* MIDEAST STOCKS- Background remains gloomy for Gulf markets
* Oil prices fall again as lower demand U.S. season
looms
* Gold marks time ahead of Fed minutes
* Strong Dubai crude oil trades skew Asia price benchmark
* Middle East Crude-Qatar Marine hits 7-month low
* Saudi-led coalition bombs Yemeni port, aid group sounds
alarm
* Iran plans to sign contract for Russian S-300 missiles
next week
* Turkish c.bank says to implement tighter liquidity policy
* Arab League vows military support for Libya, no word on
air strikes
* Egypt detains Hamas official at Cairo airport -security
sources
* Iraq PM visits oilfield to reassure Lukoil amid protests
* Iraq's Maliki rejects blame for fall of Mosul
* Iraqi Kurdistan says oil pipeline sabotage cost it $501
mln
EGYPT
* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, exchange
bureaus
* Oriental Weavers accused of 'monopolistic practices'
-Egypt's competition authority
SAUDI ARABIA
* Almarai to issue 2bln riyal sukuk -statement
* Saudi Aramco to appoint Mufti CEO of trading arm -sources
UAE
* Amec Foster wins contract extension in Abu Dhabi
* UAE July growth in bank lending, money supply slows
* Emirates says to resume Baghdad flights next month
* UAE says seeking consensus with neighboours on imposing
VAT
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Shuaiba oil refinery likely to restart "within
days" -official
* Kuwait awards -retendered airport project to same
consortium at a cheaper price
* Kuwait's Burgan Bank to redeem subordinated debt worth
$730 mln
* Ooredoo Kuwait names Kocsis as CFO
QATAR
* Qatar delays reform to protect salaried workers -newspaper
