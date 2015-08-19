DUBAI Aug 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS- Asian shares weighed down by renewed China concerns

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Background remains gloomy for Gulf markets

* Oil prices fall again as lower demand U.S. season looms

* Gold marks time ahead of Fed minutes

* Strong Dubai crude oil trades skew Asia price benchmark

* Middle East Crude-Qatar Marine hits 7-month low

* Saudi-led coalition bombs Yemeni port, aid group sounds alarm

* Iran plans to sign contract for Russian S-300 missiles next week

* Turkish c.bank says to implement tighter liquidity policy

* Arab League vows military support for Libya, no word on air strikes

* Egypt detains Hamas official at Cairo airport -security sources

* Iraq PM visits oilfield to reassure Lukoil amid protests

* Iraq's Maliki rejects blame for fall of Mosul

* Iraqi Kurdistan says oil pipeline sabotage cost it $501 mln

EGYPT

* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, exchange bureaus

* Oriental Weavers accused of 'monopolistic practices' -Egypt's competition authority

SAUDI ARABIA

* Almarai to issue 2bln riyal sukuk -statement

* Saudi Aramco to appoint Mufti CEO of trading arm -sources

UAE

* Amec Foster wins contract extension in Abu Dhabi

* UAE July growth in bank lending, money supply slows

* Emirates says to resume Baghdad flights next month

* UAE says seeking consensus with neighboours on imposing VAT

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's Shuaiba oil refinery likely to restart "within days" -official

* Kuwait awards -retendered airport project to same consortium at a cheaper price

* Kuwait's Burgan Bank to redeem subordinated debt worth $730 mln

* Ooredoo Kuwait names Kocsis as CFO

QATAR

* Qatar delays reform to protect salaried workers -newspaper

(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)