DUBAI Aug 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks post worst week in years on China fears

* Oil ends down more than 2 pct as U.S. drilling points to glut

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets drop on oil but Saudi bounces from 8-month low

* OPEC concern widens about oil drop, but cuts still ruled out

* Gold set for biggest weekly rise since January as stocks, dollar slide

* Turkish PM makes last-ditch call for unity as govt deadline looms

* Over 50 people killed in Syrian missile strikes at rebel areas near Damascus

* Israel says kills Palestinian rocket crew in Syrian Golan

* Uncertainty reigns in Iraqi Kurdistan as president's mandate expires

* Kurdish civilians under fire as Turkey bombs PKK in Iraq

* Islamic State mortar fragments show traces of chemical arms

* White House: Islamic State second-in-command killed in U.S. air strike

* IAEA says report Iran to inspect own military site is "misrepresentation"

* Iran shoots down surveillance drone on western border

* Arab Bank says report of $1 bln settlement is 'inaccurate'

* Dozens killed in Saudi-led air strikes in Yemen

* Vodafone drops out of bidding for Lebanese mobile contract

EGYPT

* Egypt to lower top tax rate and threshold, freeze capital gains tax, in two weeks -minister

* POLL-Egypt's economic growth accelerating, but less than government hopes

* Egyptian Brotherhood leader handed sixth life prison sentence

* Egypt seeks LNG cargoes via Jordan

* Juhayna's chairman barred from trading on Cairo bourse -sources

* Islamic State claims Cairo courthouse bomb which wounded 30

* Egypt's Ezz Steel says output hit by forex shortages

* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, weaker at exchange bureaus

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi June imports fall 9.9 pct y/y, non-oil exports sink

* Geneva prosecutor ends six-year Saad/Algosaibi probe with no further action

* Egypt, Saudi Aramco sign $1.4 bln oil products deal -minister

* Saudi's Ma'aden says subsidiary to shut ammonia plant for 14 days from Friday

* Saudi riyal forwards hit as cheap oil erodes confidence

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* POLL-Saudi, UAE growth forecasts raised for 2015, cut for 2016

* UAE July inflation rises to 4.4 pct, highest since Feb 2009 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)