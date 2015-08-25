DUBAI Aug 25 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares bounce off 3-year lows while China's suffering goes on

* Oil claws back some losses but remains at 2009 levels over Asian economic woes

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi plunges 5.9 pct as region continues slide

* Gold holds below 7-week high as dollar, equities recover

* Turkey's Erdogan calls parliamentary election, to meet PM Davutoglu

* Emerging assets hit new multi-year lows on China contagion

* Kurdish 2015 oil contributions down to 241,000 bpd on average -Iraq oil ministry

* U.S., Turkey to launch "comprehensive" anti-Islamic State operation

* Lebanese anti-government protesters call Saturday rally

* UK says Iran sanctions could be lifted next spring

* India ONGC submits revised development plan for Iran gas field

* Libya's oil production at 350,000 to 400,000 bpd -official

* Iraq's Sadr calls on followers to join Friday protests in Baghdad - spokesman

* Shell eyes Iran, to pay debt when sanctions end

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi telecom regulator extends bid deadline for 'piggyback' mobile licence

* Saudi construction company MMG says appoints Shafei as CEO

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Russia's Rosneft in talks with Mubadala on east Siberian fields -Kremlin

* Mideast boutiques seek to become fashionable M&A choice

* UAE Exchange names new CEO, makes changes to board

* Dubai stock index rebounds into positive territory

* Private equity firm Abraaj closes second North Africa fund at $375 mln

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain says holding former MP on charges of financing militants

KUWAIT

* Kuwait International Bank signs $320 mln 3-yr murabaha financing - arranger

OMAN

* Takeover talks for Oman's United Finance by Al Omaniya break down (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)