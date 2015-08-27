DUBAI Aug 27 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks take heart from Wall Street rally, China gains

* Brent climbs by over $1 on crude stock draw, US economic data

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf pulls back as global markets stay fragile; foreigners buy Egypt

* Gold coasts along as stocks perk up, possible Fed hike delay supports

* Tripoli negotiator quits day before new Libya peace talks

* Kurds take 10 villages from Islamic State in north Iraq

* New U.S. special envoy for Syria to travel to Russia, Saudi Arabia

* FX pegs under pressure in emerging markets as commodity prices fall

* Turkish PM, facing uphill election battle, invites opposition to cabinet

* Iran to offer 3 gas fields for investment at London conference

* Libya's AGOCO says oil output at 220,000 barrels per day

* Iran won't import wheat this year thanks to local harvest

* Gulf Keystone can double Kurdish field output if payment spat solved

* Hoping for domestic reform, Iranian activists back nuclear deal

EGYPT

* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for Oct 1-10 shipment

* Russia plans to increase wheat supplies to Egypt - Putin

* France in talks with Egypt over helicopter carriers - sources

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia holding main suspect in 1996 Khobar Towers bombing-report

* Boeing to establish Saudi rotorcraft support center in JV

* Saudi military intercepts Scud missile fired by Yemeni forces

* Saudi Arabia executes four people in one day, death penalties soar

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's Al Habtoor in talks to raise about $408 mln to finance acquisitions -Bloomberg

* Domestic business lifts UAE's NMC Health 1st-half profit 14.7 pct

* Dubai Crude for November to be priced at $0.20/bbl below Oman

* Dubai property slowdown due to tighter rules, not oil slump

* Dubai's Noor Bank to help arrange Indonesian sukuk

QATAR

* Qatar and PetroChina alter LNG supply deal, winter spot price fallout

KUWAIT

* Kuwait summons Iran envoy over disputed gas field reports - KUNA

OMAN

* Oman money markets tighten as cheap oil forces bigger bond sales

BAHRAIN

* Aluminium Bahrain seeks rating ahead of $3.5 bln project fundraising ALBH.BH (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)