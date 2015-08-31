DUBAI Aug 31 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks set for worst monthly drop in 3 years on global rout

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets rise but oil-driven rally losing steam

* Oil prices fall on profit taking, rate hike uncertainty

* Gold pressured as U.S. rate hike expectations drag

* Saudi-led coalition air strike kills 36 Yemeni civilians

* Big motorbikes rev up again under Iranian reforms

* Libya's NOC, Central Bank woo oil majors in London in struggle for contracts

* Libya posts deficit of $3.3 billion in first seven months-central bank

* Iran jails two people for 10 years on espionage charges

* Spanish retailer El Corte Ingles ousts rebel shareholder from board

EGYPT

* Italy's Eni makes mega gas discovery off Egyptian coast

* Egypt summons UK ambassador over criticism of Al Jazeera trial

* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, weaker at exchange bureaus

* Egypt sets Oct election date, after 3 years without parliament

* Egypt's Orascom Construction posts net income of $35.2 million in q2 2015

SAUDI ARABIA

* Fire at Saudi oil workers' compound kills 10, many injured

* Saudi's Othaim Malls raises 1 bln riyals in debut sukuk -sources

* Saudi credit default swaps fall sharply on oil price recovery

* Saudi Al Tayyar Travel Group founder to quit as managing director

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE's GEMS Education refinances 3 bln dirham loan at better terms

* Dubai Properties Group revenue to rise in 2015 - CEO

OMAN

* Oman launches floating storage for DME crude delivery

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's Investcorp says market volatility won't hit business