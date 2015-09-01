DUBAI, Sept 1 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip as downbeat China PMIs revive growth fears

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets fall on oil; Egypt jumps after gas find

* Oil prices drop 3 pct as investors retreat from overnight gains

* Gold gains as equities, dollar retreat; Fed hike view caps rise

* Middle East Crude-Dubai hits record volume; DME Oman slumps

* Car bomb damages Italy's ENI joint venture office in Libyan capital

* New U.S. oil data shows lower 2015 production -EIA

* Climate change brings cyclone risk to Gulf - study

* Anti-ISIS coalition falling short, says Canada PM

* Merkel says would welcome constructive Iranian role in any Syria talks

* OPEC concerned by oil drop, ready to talk to other producers

* Asian imports of Iran oil fall slightly in July

* Foreign investors in Iran must share benefits, president says

* Iran oil contracts model to be finalised in weeks - minister

* Mideast funds more positive on stocks as valuations improve -survey

TURKEY

* Turkish July trade deficit widens 6.5 percent to $7.03 billion

* Turkiye Finans, Albaraka Turk apply for lira sukuk

EGYPT

* Egypt's Zohr gas re-writes Israel's happy ending

* Italy's Eni makes mega gas discovery off Egyptian coast

* Egypt money supply up 16.5 pct in July -central bank

* Egypt seeks jet fuel; offers over 250,000 T naphtha to Asia and West

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Al Tayyar founder to retain stake despite resignation -report

* Rising oil output boosts Saudi economic growth

* Saudi Electricity gets nod for $2.3 bln two-part loan, sukuk programme

* Saudi Aramco sets September propane price at $315 a tonne

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* India's Taj Group exits from Taj Palace Dubai - Economic Times

* August Dubai crude average hits 7-month low at $47.691/bbl - trader

* Dubai Deyaar says banks to finance 30 pct of its $817 mln project

* Dubai gold retailer defaults on $136 mln, banks consider options

BAHRAIN

* United Gulf Bank names Hussain Lalani as acting CEO (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)