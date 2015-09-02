DUBAI, Sept 2 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall for 3rd day on global
growth concerns
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets join global equity slide on
China fears
* MIDEAST DEBT-Beating state debt addiction proves hard for
UAE banks
* Oil prices extend losses on U.S. oil inventory,
manufacturing data
* Gold slips on firmer dollar, no benefit from equities fall
* Israel slams Palestinians' push to fly their flag at UN
* Vulnerability to foreign-currency debt shifting in
emerging markets - Moody's
* Iran nuclear deal backers near votes to protect pact in
U.S. Congress
* Libya's official government bans Yemenis, Iranians,
Pakistanis from entry
* Beirut protesters occupy ministry, demand minister resigns
* Kurds suspect another chemical attack by Islamic State in
Iraq
* Satellite images confirm major temple destroyed in Syria's
Palmyra - U.N.
* OPEC magazine op-ed that fuelled oil rally baffles
insiders
* Civilians pay heavy price in Yemen's Taiz, health care
collapses - UN
* Iraq's August southern oil exports slip slightly
* Weak growth keeps emerging assets on the ropes
TURKEY
* Turkish raids on firms close to cleric raise fears of
pre-election crackdown
* Turkey's G20 presidency becomes casualty of political
turmoil
* Turkey's August exports fall 4.9 percent - exporters
assembly
EGYPT
* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, weaker at
exchange bureaus
* Egypt's El Sewedy Electric posts Q2 net profit of $68.63
mln
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Telecom spending billions to cope with data traffic
- CEO
* Saudi Arabia in dilemma over Asia crude oil prices in Oct
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE's Mubadala unit Strata sees 15 pct revenue growth in
2015 - CEO
* SKAI Holdings secures $299 mln loan to fund Dubai hotel
schemes
* Iranian investment in Dubai property to rise if sanctions
ease -report
KUWAIT
* Kuwait charges 26 suspects over arms cache, alleges Iran
link
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)