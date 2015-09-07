BRIEF-Fox News names Marianne Gambelli president of advertising sales
DUBAI, Sept 7 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia slips after Wall Street slide, China markets awaited
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi outperforms as spending, borrowing plans lift banks
* Oil falls with Wall Street but U.S. crude posts another weekly gain
* Brent oil may fall towards $36.23
* Spot gold may test support at $1,116
* China revises down 2014 GDP growth to 7.3 pct from 7.4 pct
* Saudi led coalition jets kill 20 at a wake in Yemen- residents
* Kuwait to raise output to compensate for oilfield closures
* Islamic State hit in 21 air strikes by U.S.-led forces
*In rich Gulf Arab states, some feel shamed by refugee response
EGYPT
* Egyptian pound steady at dollar sale, weaker at exchange bureaux
* INTERVIEW- Egypt gas find a big draw for international investors -Dana Gas chief
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi's Ma'aden says subsidiary's ammonia plant reopened
* Saudi studying whether to cut gasoline subsidies -newspaper
* Saudi trimming expenses, slowing some projects -minister
* Saudi Arabia to allow full foreign ownership in retail
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE's Etisalat to open shares to foreign, institutional buyers Sept. 15
* Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan eyes flotation in first quarter of 2016 -CEO tells paper
BAHRAIN
*Bahrain's GFH says board approves Kuwait delisting (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
