DUBAI, Sept 10 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks stumble as gloomy China, Japan data add to growth worries
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Middle East joins global equities rally
* Oil prices fall as Asia's leading economies slow further
* Gold retains sharp slide, trades near 4-week low
* Republican dispute may prevent U.S. Congress vote on Iran deal
* Lebanese government agrees plan to resolve rubbish crisis amid public anger
* Russian troops join combat in Syria - sources
* Turkish election "becoming impossible" because of unrest -pro-Kurdish party
* Credit Agricole may pay about $900 mln in U.S. sanctions probes - source
* Iraq's Abadi dismisses 123 senior officials as part of reforms - statement
* Tunisia to start talks over new IMF programme -central bank
* Gulf firms turn to banks to fund big projects as state coffers squeezed - SocGen
* Middle Eastern property investments outside region rise in H1 -CBRE
* Iraq to use bond proceeds for infrastructure, salaries
* World Bank's IFC sets final spread for $100 mln 5-yr sukuk - leads
* Khamenei says Iran will not negotiate with U.S. beyond nuclear talks
* South Africa says ready to resume Iran oil imports "tomorrow"
EGYPT
* Egypt's gas find refires exploration plans but wider Med overlooked
* Egypt's current account deficit widens in fiscal year - central bank
* Egypt extends high-moisture allowance for wheat imports
* Egyptian currency clampdown clobbers small business
* Egypt sends up to 800 ground troops to Yemen's war -Egyptian security sources
* Egypt's current account deficit widens to $12.2 bln in FY 2014/15- c. bank
* Eni sees Egyptian gas field investment at $6-10 bln
* Egypt aims to cut arrears owed to foreign oil firms to $2.5 bln this year
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia supermarket chain Danube said to plan stake sale - Bloomberg
* IMF urges Saudi action on domestic energy prices and wage bill
* Saudi Arabia August oil output dips slightly- industry source
* Saudi maintained Asia oil market share at 23 pct in H1-EIA
* Fitch: Tougher Operating Environment Slows Saudi Bank Lending
* Saudi Aramco signs first contract to build over 8,000 homes
* Indian police investigate accusation Saudi official raped Nepali maids
QATAR
* Qatar's regulator to grant licences to GCC banks
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Moody's upgrades JAFZ's ratings to Baa3; stable outlook
* Etihad Airways to start roadshows Thursday for debut dollar bond-leads
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Americana says board not aware of bids for stake
OMAN
* TABLE-Oman July bank lending growth accelerates to 9.2 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
