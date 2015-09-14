DUBAI, Sept 14 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares rise as markets await Fed
meeting
* Oil prices fall as demand stalls
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt up after govt reshuffle; Gulf falls
alongside oil
* Gold hovers near one-month low as traders eye Fed meeting
* MIDEAST DEBT-Iraq to pay high price as it lures back bond
investors
* Banks' messaging system SWIFT's growth in Middle East,
Africa outpaces global rate
* Masaken Capital eyes secondary Gulf listing -chairman
* Exiled Yemeni government pulls out of planned peace talks
* Clashes, militant bombing, kill nine in southeast Turkey
* Iran nuclear official says uranium exploration results
promising
EGYPT
* Egypt pound steady at dollar sale, weaker at exchange
bureaus
* Egypt security forces accidentally kill 12, including
Mexican tourists
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Electricity says Aug peak power load hit record high
* Saudi July imports drop 12.2 pct y/y, non-oil exports
slide
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Shareholders reject Dubai bank CBD's Tier 1 bond plans
* UAE bank FGB says completes $1 bln 3-yr loan for general
purposes
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's KIPCO plans $5 bln real estate project -newspaper
* Kuwait's Americana says no binding offers for stake sale,
talks ongoing
* Kuwait sets Oct crude OSP to Asia 60 cents lower -source
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain June bank lending rises 6.0 pct y/y
* Bahrain Q2 GDP growth accelerates to 3.7 pct y/y
