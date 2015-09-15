DUBAI, Sept 15 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares struggle, BOJ holds steady
* Brent crude oil dips as Asian economic weakness persists
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt upbeat; oil drags down Gulf markets
* Gold holds near 1-month low ahead of Fed meeting
* OPEC says the world will want more of its oil next year
* Russia positioning tanks at Syria airfield -U.S. officials
* Iraq warns foreign oil firms of cut in funds
* Ten killed in air strike on Sanaa as fighting starts in
central Yemen
* Iraq targets record Basra oil exports in Oct, adding to
global oversupply
* Turkey considering WTO appeal over U.S. steel pipe duties
- industry rep
* Morocco's launches tender seeking advisors for LNG import
plan
EGYPT
* Egyptian forces mistake Mexicans for militants, kill 12 in
air raid
SAUDI ARABIA
* Gulf investor sentiment towards Saudi Arabia jumps -
Invesco study
* China's SEPCO set to win gas booster project for Saudi
Aramco
* Saudi banks still strong despite oil slump -SABB head
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE supermarket chain Lulu to spend $300 mln on Indonesia
entry
* Dubai's Nakheel signs $654 mln construction contracts for
mixed-use project
* Etihad Airways Partners gives price guidance for debut
bond - leads
KUWAIT
* Kuwait telco Zain eyes technology investments - CEO
BAHRAIN
* Group of 32 countries criticises Bahrain's human rights
record
QATAR
* Vodafone Qatar targets monthly phone contracts as market
slows - CEO
* Qatar's GWC gets shareholder nod for 458 mln riyal rights
issue
