DUBAI, Sept 17 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 3-week high ahead of crunch Fed meeting

* Oil prices steady after big jump following U.S. stock draw

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil lifts Gulf; bargain-hunting buoys Egypt

* Gold retains gains on soft US inflation data; all eyes on Fed

* Donor base widens as World Bank-linked IFFIm plans second sukuk

* Russian helicopters spotted at Syria airfield -U.S. officials

* Libya's Tripoli govt captures Russia-flagged tanker smuggling oil

* Algeria spy chief's ouster renews debate over presidency

* Volkswagen and Skoda look into Iran market entry

* Turkish police detain executives in Gulen-linked operation - media

* Iraqi 2016 budget proposal sees deficit of $25.8 bln with oil at $45

* From exile, a divisive figure rattles Palestinian politics

* Arab solidarity, fear of Iran bring hi-tech Gulf troops to Yemen desert

* Boeing appoints new business heads for Turkey and Qatar

EGYPT

* Mexico to wait for Egypt investigation before further action - minister

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco says appoints Amin Nasser as CEO

* Saudi police seize suspected militants with guns and suicide vest

* Saudi Arabia says six credit agencies apply for licences

* Saudi sells 20 bln riyals of sovereign bonds to banks - website

* Bidders line up to build Saudi's Fadhili power plant - sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abraaj Group hires Moelis & Co to advise on exit from Network International

* Etihad Airways Partners raises $500 mln in debut bond

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi August inflation rises to 6.1 pct y/y

* TABLE-Dubai Aug inflation rises to 4.4 pct y/y

KUWAIT

* Kuwait to start offshore oil exploration in two years-KUNA (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)