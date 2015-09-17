DUBAI, Sept 17 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 3-week high ahead of
crunch Fed meeting
* Oil prices steady after big jump following U.S. stock draw
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil lifts Gulf; bargain-hunting buoys Egypt
* Gold retains gains on soft US inflation data; all eyes on
Fed
* Donor base widens as World Bank-linked IFFIm plans second
sukuk
* Russian helicopters spotted at Syria airfield -U.S.
officials
* Libya's Tripoli govt captures Russia-flagged tanker
smuggling oil
* Algeria spy chief's ouster renews debate over presidency
* Volkswagen and Skoda look into Iran market entry
* Turkish police detain executives in Gulen-linked operation
- media
* Iraqi 2016 budget proposal sees deficit of $25.8 bln with
oil at $45
* From exile, a divisive figure rattles Palestinian politics
* Arab solidarity, fear of Iran bring hi-tech Gulf troops to
Yemen desert
* Boeing appoints new business heads for Turkey and Qatar
EGYPT
* Mexico to wait for Egypt investigation before further
action - minister
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Aramco says appoints Amin Nasser as CEO
* Saudi police seize suspected militants with guns and
suicide vest
* Saudi Arabia says six credit agencies apply for licences
* Saudi sells 20 bln riyals of sovereign bonds to banks -
website
* Bidders line up to build Saudi's Fadhili power plant -
sources
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abraaj Group hires Moelis & Co to advise on exit from
Network International
* Etihad Airways Partners raises $500 mln in debut bond
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi August inflation rises to 6.1 pct y/y
* TABLE-Dubai Aug inflation rises to 4.4 pct y/y
KUWAIT
* Kuwait to start offshore oil exploration in two years-KUNA
