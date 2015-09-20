DUBAI, Sept 20 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks fall after Fed holds rates
steady
* U.S. crude tumbles 5 pct; Wall Street selloff offsets rig
data
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets pull back alongside oil; Egypt
flat
* Gold at near 3-week high as Fed rate decision weighs on
equities
* U.S. airline CEOs to meet with Kerry on Gulf carriers
* Last bid to kill Iran nuclear deal blocked in U.S. Senate
* Iranian banks that back Hezbollah, Qods Force would be
re-sanctioned -US official
* Israeli aircraft strike Gaza after rocket fire
* Saudi-led warplanes pound Yemen's interior ministry in
Sanaa
* Turkish jets hit Kurdish militant camps in Iraq, at least
55 killed -sources
* Rebels fire hundreds of rockets at Syrian Shi'ite villages
-monitor
* Syrian army air raids kill at least 53 in rebel-held areas
of Aleppo - monitor
* Syrian army starts using new weapons from Russia -military
source
* U.S. says Assad must go, timing down to negotiation
* Lebanese journalist convicted of defying Hague court order
EGYPT
* Egypt's Sisi swears in new government, keeps ministers in
key posts
* Telecom Egypt chairman Mohamed Salem resigns
* Qalaa Holdings posts narrower Q2 net loss
* Egypt central bank keeps key interest rates unchanged-
statement
* Egypt's GASC buys 230,000 tonnes Ukraine, Russian, French
wheat
* Egypt seeks LNG cargo for new import terminal
* Egyptian pound stable at dollar sale, stronger in exchange
bureaus
* UAE's NBAD and National Bank of Egypt to advise on Egypt
Midor's $1.4 bln expansion
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Aramco names leader in struggle for oil market share
* Saudi Arabia warns against haj unrest as pilgrims pray for
peace
* Saudi minister says MERS cases are reducing before haj
* Saudi Binladin Group sanctions won't hit current projects
- Saudi official
* Powerful Saudi royal heirs will define kingdom's future
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai declares three day mourning over death of ruler's
son
* Dubai's DEWA plans tender for 800 MW third phase of solar
park
* HSBC Middle East to move head office to Dubai from Jersey
* Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala reports big drop in first
half profit
KUWAIT
* Kuwait says oil market will balance itself, must be
patient
BAHRAIN
* Britain's Petrofac wins $100 mln gas contract in Bahrain
* Bahrain, Saudi Arabia sign contracts worth $300 mln for
new oil pipeline
* Bahrain to set up cabinet group to focus on financial
problems- agency
OMAN
* Oman August inflation falls to 0.1 pct year/year
