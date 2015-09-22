BRIEF-FastOut gets first reseller in Indonesia
* THE RESELLER SIGNS AGREEMENTS WITH SEVEN CLIENTS FOR FASTOUT
DUBAI, Sept 22 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares rise, dollar firm on Fed, ECB officials' comments
* Oil prices seesaw as market torn between the bulls and bears
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets rise as oil prices jump
* Gold retains losses as firmer dollar, stocks dent safe-haven demand
* UN hands Libya factions final text of peace deal
* Russia starts Syria drone surveillance missions -U.S. officials
* Saudi-led coalition strikes kill at least 50 in Yemen
* Samples taken at Iran's Parchin military site -UN nuclear watchdog
* Million fewer tourists visit Tunisia this year after Islamist attacks
* Some Iraqis ditch fight against Islamic State for life in Europe
* Turkey's Sept consumer confidence tumbles to 6-1/2-year low -Stats institute
* Rebels see tougher war with Russians in Syria, evoke Afghanistan
EGYPT
* Egypt's Global Telecom to move headquarters to Amsterdam
* Telecom Egypt appoints Waleed Gad as new chairman -statement
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE bank ADCB opens books for 6-yr benchmark dollar bond - leads
* UAE bank ADIB 504 mln dirham rights issue nearly three times covered
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Shuaiba refinery operates at 150,000 bpd capacity - source (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
* Has secured new orders totaling s$18 mln for its semiconductor equipment