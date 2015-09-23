DUBAI, Sept 23 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks extend losses on weak China
PMI survey; dlr strong
* Oil prices dip as China economic concerns pull down
commodities
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf consolidates; ex-dividend stocks weigh
on Dubai
* PRECIOUS-Gold under pressure as dollar gains on U.S. rate
hike hopes
* Syria needs more wheat from abroad despite healthy harvest
* U.S. envoy for anti-Islamic State coalition Allen to step
down
* Britain, France say EU should help countries near Syria
with refugees
* Pro-Kurdish ministers quit Turkish cabinet amid tension
over violence
* Yemen's Hadi in Aden after nearly six months in exile
-news agency
* Kerry: Russian aircraft in Syria consistent with 'force
protection'
* Iraqi Kurds reassert right to export oil to US despite
court ruling
* South Africa considers building refinery to process
Iranian crude
* Drug maker Novo Nordisk to build $78 mln plant in Iran
* Abbas cites risk of new Palestinian uprising if Aqsa
violence continues
* Gulf Arabs oppose Russia role in Syria, still bent on
Assad's ouster
* Gulf countries will stick to currency dollar-pegs, Fitch
says
* Iran cancels import duties on wheat and barley
* China turns to Islamic finance to expand economic clout
EGYPT
* Egyptian pound steady at dollar sale, weaker at exchange
bureaus
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi bank ANB set to sell 2 bln riyal capital-boosting
sukuk - sources
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Etihad to buy bonds to help India's Jet Airways recast
debt - Mint
* UAE August inflation rises to 4.9 pct, highest since Feb
2009
* UAE's DAMAC says unit raises $100 mln via sukuk
certificates
KUWAIT
* Kuveyt Turk picks arrangers for capital-boosting sukuk -
sources
* Kuwait deficit to end-Aug at 1.09 bln dinars after future
fund deduction - KUNA
* Kuwait's Investment Dar revises $2.7 bln debt
restructuring plan
* Kuwait Finance House CEO rules out sale or merger of
Malaysian unit
QATAR
* El Corte Ingles shareholder to file appeal linked to
Qatari deal
* Qatar's Ooredoo appoints acting chief commercial officer
* Qatari bank QNB confirms talks end with Kuwait Finance
House over Malaysian unit
BAHRAIN
* TABLE-Bahrain Aug inflation accelerates to 1.6 pct
